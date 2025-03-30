UFC Champ Islam Makhachev Leaves His Friend Bloodied in a Sport Meant to Be Safer

Nobody is safe when Islam Makhachev is competing. It doesn’t matter if it is the sport of mixed martial arts or it’s just the UFC lightweight champion and his buddies playing something as harmless as padel.

Yet to book his return to action for the first time since a statement win over Renato Moicano at UFC 311 in January, Makhachev has been having a gala time in his hometown of Makhachkala. He has been tending to his horses and just hanging out with his friends, mostly annoying Khabib Nurmagomedov with his soccer skills.

Interestingly, both those sports activities have higher chances of injuries, but partaking in a game of padel today- a Mexican originated sport similar to tennis, is how one of Islam’s buddies found himself bloodied.

“And they said Padel is a safe sport,” Islam joked on his official Instagram account as he posted a video of the same.

Interestingly, fans flocked to the comments, joking, “That is exactly what happens when you send someone 2-3 years Dagestan“. Others had more technical advice.

“When they say “get in front of the ball” that’s not what they mean”, someone said with a laughing emoji. Another joined in claiming Dagestanis just hit different – no pun intended. ” “You thought Padel ball was safe? This is Dagestani Padel bratha! It’s different level!” he added.

Islam does have a history of getting really competitive with just about any sport. Case in point, last year he made a whole song and dance about having defeated poor Khabib.

Makhachev plays soccer with Khabib

Notably, ahead of his UFC 302 return last summer, Makhachev took home a stunning victory over Nurmagomedov on the soccer field. Engaging in a friendly wager, in which the loser of the match would have to pay the tab at their next meal, Makhachev’s team prevailed.

“Today is history. We beat Khabib’s team. For everybody it’s just a game,” Makhachev explained. “But for our team, this is a fight. Today we won.” he posted with joy.

Khabib, at the time, didn’t day much but anyone with the knowledge of his passion for the beautiful game understand just how furious he would have been at the time.

In fact, back in the day if he had the opportunity, the 29-0 fighter would have taken up soccer since he preferred the sport to MMA. In an interview from 2021, he had said, “Football for me is the no.1 sport. I dreamed of becoming a football player when I was little. Watching it all the time.”

Elaborating on his reasons for saying so, the former champ had added, “Football is better, you don’t have to kick people to hurt them. You just go out in the field and show what a great player and professional you are. That’s also a hardworking sport… No matter how long I follow football I don’t get tired of it.”

Well, since retiring, that’s mostly what he’s been doing, playing at home and attending the biggest fixtures around the world. Having previously been present at Old Trafforrd and Anfield, Khabib was last seen in Paris as PSG booted Liverpool out of the UEFA Champion’s League.