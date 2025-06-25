UFC 317 Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings of Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira Revealed

Set to challenge for vacant lightweight spoils at UFC 317 this weekend, it seems both Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira are in for a huge payday.

Topuria, who makes his lightweight return, is set to vie with ex-champion Oliveira for a crown vacated by Islam Makhachev.

And in the night’s co-main event, the men’s flyweight crown is up for grabs. Dominant gold holder Alexandre Pantoja will return in a defense against Kiwi puncher Kai Kara-France. On a card littered with some sizeable talent, let’s take a look at what the big players are expected to make come Saturday night in Las Vegas.

How much could Topuria and Oliveira make at UFC 317?

Sidelined since October, ex-featherweight champion Topuria landed a sizeable $3.9 million fee for his win over Max Holloway, according to reports.

Winning the belt against Australian star, Alexander Volkanovski in February 2024, Topuria is said to have taken home $482,000 for his win over the Perth technician.

Himself out of action since November, former champion Oliveira would reportedly net a flat $1 million purse for his rematch win over Missouri veteran Michael Chandler at UFC 309.

Fighting for vacant gold against Islam Makhachev in 2022, Oliveira is reported to have scored an impressive $1.7 million despite the loss against the Russian. Against Topuria this weekend, he can likely expect a similar fee from the Octagon leader.

Pantoja’s payout opposite Kara-France

Defending his belt against Japanese star Kai Asakura back in December 2024, as per reports, Pantoja took a cool $2 million paycheck for his win over the promotional newcomer.

Earning his title fight return at UFC 305 last summer, Kara-France made light work of Steve Erceg with a crushing first-round KO win. And netting $300,000 for the victory, a return to championship setting against Pantoja is expected to see Kara-France cash north of that sum.

Also on the main card is a showdown between stalwart lightweights, Beneil Dariush and Renato Moicano, in a rescheduled pairing.

Receiving his full fight purse despite the fallout of his fight with Moicano back in January of this year, Dariush has landed notable sums in the past, however. According to reports, the Iranian-born contender landed $521,000 for his main event with Arman Tsarukyan back in 2023, despite his first-round knockout loss.

For Brazilian star Moicano, he faced off with Makhachev in a short-notice title fight at UFC 311 earlier this year. And falling short in a first-round D’Arce choke submission loss, Moicano is still said to have made off with a cool $250,000 for his efforts against the Russian kingpin.

Set for another high-profile clash against Joshua Van this weekend, flyweight star Brandon Royval made off with a notable $197,000 for his title loss against Pantoja at UFC 296.

Making his own quickfire return against a top-contender at UFC 317, surging contender Van replaces an injury-stricken Manel Kape. Fresh from a knockout win over Bruno Gustavo da Silva at UFC 316 just earlier this month. For that win, Van reportedly earned $150,000, combined with a $75,000 show and subsequent win bonus.