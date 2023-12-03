UFC Austin Bonuses: Dana White & Co. Spends $500,000+ in Bonuses After Record-Breaking Event in Moody Centre

The UFC Fight Night: Dariush Vs. Tsarukyan was an action-packed show that took place on December 2, 2023, at UFC Austin, Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The main event featured Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan with the co-main between Jalin Turner and Bobby Green. Dana White praised the fighters for delivering a blistering show that left the fans hooked.

Advertisement

White was impressed with spectacular moves from knockouts to submissions. This made the UFC president take an extra-large move and be more generous with fighter bonuses.

He praised all the fighters from the card and assigned a whopping amount of $500K just in bonuses. He said,

Advertisement

“Half a million dollars tonight in bonuses for everybody, badass card. They all deserve it.”

The UFC president assigned a whopping $50K bonus to fighters like Arman Tsarukyan, Jalin Turner, Sean Brady, Dustin Stoltzfus, Miesha Tate and more.

Even though the entire card was an absolute beauty, Arman Tsarukyan stood out from the rest. His performance was a highlight of the event.

UFC Bonuses: Arman Tsarukyan won Performance of the Night

‘Ahalkalakets’ delivered the best performance of his career at UFC Austin by defeating Beneil Dariush via a first-round knockout. He knocked out Dariush with a knee to the face and clubbed it with a right hand. With the victory he earned the performance of the night bonus.

Advertisement

Moreover, the Armenian-Russian fighter post-bout inside the octagon expressed his desire to take on the title fight next. He called out the lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for the same.

However, there are many other skilled fighters in the lightweight division that rank above Tsarukyan. Therefore, he must take on them first before facing the champion Makhachev.

Even though his win against Dariush has impressed both fans and the UFC, it doesn’t end here. This victory is the beginning of what is more to come for the 27-year-old fighter. It will be interesting to see what comes next to him and how it turns out to be.