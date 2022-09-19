Conor McGregor Shuts Fan With a Deft Answer Who Inquired About His Drug Use After a Big Change in His Appearance

Conor McGregor’s return is much anticipated. The ‘Notorious’ one is poised for a comeback and looks to be in phenomenal shape!

McGregor was last seen in the octagon in July 2021, in a losing effort against the former UFC Lightweight interim champion, Dustin Poirier.

The contest saw the former two-weight world champion be handed another loss on his record, albeit a controversial ending. McGregor snapped his fibula in two.

The loss came in a trilogy bout between the pair after the two fighters each held a victory over the other. With the ‘Diamonds’ taking place relatively recently.

The loss has effectively rendered Conor out of action for the past year. In spite of talks of a return this year, the timeline could prove to be too soon.

With McGregor’s return on the horizon, talks have emerged about the Irishman’s return, especially with regards to which weight class he’d be competing in.

Also read: UFC Legend Reveals the Actual Earnings of Megastars Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, and Israel Adesanya

Conor McGregor quickly shuts down talks relating to his tremendous physique. The former lightweight champion reiterates his stance on being a natural and clean athlete!

Since the gruesome injury sustained by the ‘face of the fight game’, McGregor’s emphasis on ‘strength and conditioning’ has enhanced.

The most power twitter’s ever seen pic.twitter.com/WashK6E9Gq — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 18, 2022

Whilst recovering from his leg rehabilitation, McGregor’s attention was diverted to the strengthening of his upper body. The dedicated work put in by Conor has yielded results.

With the magnified distinction in McGregor’s body transparent, fans have been quick to question the ‘Notorious’ ones usage of dr***, for growth purposes.

McGregor being the amplified star that he is, provided a befitting response to the concerns raised.

Proper Twelve and Forged Irish Stout. Served alongside my own organically grown Irish beef, served on a hot stone.

Tidl spray for pain. https://t.co/XcaxvlpxBA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 19, 2022

McGregor stated-

“Proper Twelve and Forged Irish Stout. Served alongside my own, organically grown, Irish beef, served on a hot stone. Tidl spray for pain.”

It’s preposterous to imagine that this man once made the 145lbs mark, comfortably. Conor McGregor’s homecoming will be one to rejoice, and certainly adored by the Irish star’s supporters!

Also read: “F**ked Him Up”: Joe Rogan Once Explained the Horrific End of $180M Worth Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Showdown via ‘Fulcrum Choke