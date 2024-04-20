UFC Boss Dana White and Saudi Boxing Chief Turki Alsheikh Tease Link-Up, Promise Exciting Things in Future

While the UFC’s upcoming event in Saudi Arabia is grabbing headlines, many might not know that this is one of the company’s secret strategies to grow its popularity. The promotion likes to explore new markers and sign talents from new countries, in the hope of building a local fan base. Similarly, UFC will be hosting their first ever Saudi event in 2024, and Dana white took this opportunity to tease an exciting future.

Speculations about something brewing behind the scenes arose when Turki Alalshikh took to Twitter to post a picture with Dana White. The caption said,

“A great man whom I respect, with exciting things coming in the future ahead!@danawhite.”



White also shared a picture of the Tweet on his Instagram story with a caption that said,

“See you in a couple weeks.”



For the uninitiated, Turki Alalshikh is a Saudi adviser at the Royal Court under the rank of Minister and the current Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority.

While he has been in charge of bringing major sporting events to Saudi Arabia, it seems like Alalshikh has placed the most importance on boxing.

Over the last two years, the likes of Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, and Anthony Joshua have all competed in Saudi Arabia, as Alalshikh, backed by the Royal Family, has the financial firepower to bring any event to life.

Still, Despite its heavy interest in combat sports and finances to back it up, the Kingdom was not able to secure a UFC match. This changed a few weeks back when the promotion announced that Khamzat Chimaev vs Robert Whittaker will be headlining their maiden event in Saudi Arabia.

A closer look at the main event at UFC Saudi Arabia

Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker are ranked 11th and third respectively in the middleweight division. Whittaker is fresh off a win against Paulo Costa. Chimaev on the other hand is undefeated as a mixed martial artist. Besides, Dana White hs confirmed that the winner will get a shot at the middleweight belt.



The addition of Saudi Arabia to the UFC calendar seems similar to that of Abu Dhabi. The Kingdom could very well become a yearly destination for the UFC since it is backed by the likes of Alalshikh. However, only time will tell if Saudi will get to welcome the promotion back again.