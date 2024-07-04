UFC Champ Dricus Du Plessis Doubts Whether Israel Adesanya Still Has What It Takes

A highly anticipated clash between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya takes place at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia. Ahead of the fight, Du Plessis has made his plans very clear. He wants to retire the former middleweight champion.

The South African fighter believes Adesanya is not in it for the right reasons which will make it easier for him to get a win on come fight night.

After their recent press conference, Du Plessis appeared on the Submission Radio YouTube channel for an interview, where he was asked about Adesanya’s demeanor so far. ‘Stillknocks’, in his OG candor claimed that ‘Izzy’ was trying to convince himself that he wanted to be there.

The champ also asserted that Adesanya will never get what he once had and had already done what he had to do for his legacy.

“I can feel this man is trying to convince himself that he still wants to be here… He has done what he was going to do in the sport in terms of legacy. I think this is him trying to convince himself that he still wants to do this. I’m here just to show him that he’s not.”

Dricus du Plessis breaks down Israel Adesanya's demeanour at the #UFC305 presser: "This man is trying to convince himself that he still wants to be here… he will never get what he had again… I think this is him trying to convince himself that he still wants to do this.



Du Plessis went on to add that Adesanya feels he will be able to secure an easy win which is why he changed his original plan of taking an extended break from the sport.

The South African champion has promised that ‘The Last Style Bender’ will be in for a rude awakening in Perth once the octagon gates were closed.

Needless to say, fans will be in for a barn burner of a fight in the main event at UFC 305.

The real ‘African’ championship fight

Du Plessis won his belt after edging out Sean Strickland on the scorecards at UFC 297. As soon as he won the title, he had only Israel Adesanya on his mind.

‘Stillknocks’ and Adesanya have bad blood between them since Du Plessis had claimed that he was the real African champion since he lived in Africa and he would take the belt home to the its people.

‘The Style Bender’ obviously didn’t like it and from the looks of it, he’s still holding on to it. Recently, he even stated in their recent press conference that this was the main reason for his disdain of Du Plessis.

Regardless, this seems like it could be an absolute dog fight and fans are here for it.