UFC Champ Dricus Du Plessis Goes Viral After His Fighting Technique Is Compared to a Simpsons Character

It’s not Marge or Lisa, and poor Bart has never hurt a soul! Homer Simpson, however, could be a UFC champion if he so wished. He’s been in enough fights to claim a title by this point. But does he really resemble the UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis that much?

Du Plessis has always had a very unique fighting style. He used flapping arms and falling-over takedowns to defeat Israel Adesanya, one of the most decorated world champions of all time at UFC 305. Adesanya later joked that he almost had DDP but then the South African moved his arms randomly, which took him surprise, primarily because he had never seen it before. Izzy calls DDP the “best shit fighter of all time”.

However, neither of those things compare to when DDP headbutted Strickland’s butt on the way to winning the title fight at UFC 297. DDP has a brick of a head, make no mistake, he uses it like one. Interestingly, it looks a lot like Homer, as this Instagram page pointed out.

One can argue that it’s just an unorthodox style but how do you defend against visual evidence? Fans, of course, love it! This guy claims that none of his opponents can figure out a game plan for him and said, “DDP out here creating headaches for coaches for generations to come“.

Another joked that this is what happens when people run out of ideas, and honored DDP with a new name. “Dricus ‘here goes nothing’ Du Plessis”, he christened the champion. Meanwhile, this man, who seemingly remains suspended in disbelief over how Du Plessis is a champion said, “His ability to just win is astonishing“.

This fan had hands down the best joke and the most scientifically accurate explanation for how DDP keeps on winning. “Dricus ‘Plot Armor’ Du Plessis”, he exclaimed. Another claimed this was cartoonishly similar to the Road Runner and joked, “DDP by painting a fake tunnel and Sean running into it“. Well, if that isn’t plot armor, we don’t know what is!

Well, it looks like everyone here is in agreement. DDP does fight like a cartoon character and… everyone loves him for it! However, despite the sensational resemblance, the South African champion is a little more sensible than Homer Simpson!

DDP declines Strickland’s challenge

Despite his obvious and astounding imperfections, Du Plessis has a really good balance of striking and grappling. He mixes them up, making himself almost unpredictable to even the best in the world.

This is probably why his opponent for UFC 312, Sean Strickland had challenged him to chop off a leg drop the grappling game and just indulge in a strike fest. Challenging the champion to ‘be a man’, Strickland had posted a video saying

“I’m going to need you to stand up, not go to your knees, and we’re going to need to strike like men. I know you like to wrestle and you like to f*cking choke people out… but I’ll make a pact with you, you make a pact with me that we f*cking stand up like f*cking men and we settle this shit like men.”

The UFC middleweight champion retorts with the same line that Brad Pitt’s Achilles told Eric Bana’s Hector before the two fought to the death in the 2004 blockbuster, ‘Troy‘. “There are no pacts between lions and men”, he said.

There are no pacts between Lions and men https://t.co/oLxMPwgqIq — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) January 22, 2025

Now, whether DDP is Homer Simpson or Achilles of Troy, it doesn’t matter since both can’t seem to stop winning!