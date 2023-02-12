Islam Makhachev Got ‘His A*s Whooped’ by Alexander Volkanovski: Nate Diaz

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski went against each other inside the UFC cage for the lightweight title tonight. The fight was also for the number one rank on the UFC pound-for-pound list. Interestingly, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s prodigy did enough in the bout to get a nod from the judges on the scorecard.

Makhachev defeated Volkanovski via a unanimous decision after a five-round slugfest. However, many fans and UFC celebrities were not impressed by the result of the bout. Makhachev’s performance in particular wasn’t up to the mark, according to the UFC legend Nate Diaz.

Nate Diaz mocks Islam Makhachev on Twitter

Volkanovski surely impressed a lot of fans with his amazing performance against the lightweight champion. Not to forget that he was not competing in his own division. With this performance, ‘The Great’ surely lived up to his moniker.

ALSO READ: Was Alexander Volkanovski a Rugby Player?

However, we cannot rule out Makhachev’s performance. Although his grappling didn’t do much damage to Volkanovski, Makhachev surely stunned the Aussie with his striking. He even cut open Volkanovski at one instance in the bout with his high knee.

Yeah right Islam got his asss whooped — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 12, 2023

But it wasn’t just enough to impress the former UFC welterweight star, Nate Diaz. Following the result of the fight, Diaz took to his Twitter account and jibed at the Dagestani. “Yeah right, Islam got his a*** whooped,” Diaz wrote.

Diaz after leaving UFC

The fan-favorite fighter departed from the promotion after his last victory over Tony Ferguson last year. Since then, Diaz has been a free agent and is looking for options outside the UFC.

There have been a lot of speculations about his entry into the WWE universe and turning to boxing. But nothing has been official yet. Diaz was called out by Jake Paul for a boxing match. But the former hasn’t talked about it yet.

Diaz is rumored to face Canelo Alvarez inside the squared ring. But that doesn’t seem a viable option for the fighter near the end of his fighting career. He is also working on his own MMA promotion, Real Fight Inc, after leaving the UFC. All in all, there are a lot of options for the Stockton Slugger, and even fans will watch him in any genre of combat sports. But we will have to wait for an official announcement.

ALSO READ: Shaquille O’Neal Believes Conor McGregor Can Be Champion Again: “Me and Him Have Similar…”

What do you guys think can be next for Nate Diaz? What is your reaction to his tweet about Islam Makhachev?