UFC Champ Islam Makhachev Makes Fans’ Day at Charity Match by Signing All Available T-Shirts

Islam Makhachev just keeps winning hearts and this time it was at a charity soccer match organized by the LFL Dagestan. An Instagram post from the LFL’s official account mentioned that the current UFC lightweight champ signed all the giveaway jerseys, which were then thrown towards the fans with a t-shirt gun.

Makhachev is known for maintaining a rather private lifestyle. He doesn’t make too many appearances in public events. But it was probably his love for soccer that had him accepting the invitation from the LFL authorities.

The Instagram post from LFL also mentioned that the authorities didn’t want to keep Makhachev for long there. But it was the UFC champ who decided to stay until he finished signing “all” the giveaway jerseys.

“Several autographed T-shirts were raffled among the audience at a charity match @islam_makhachev. The champion’s visit became a real gift for the audience. The organizers of the contest did not want to detain Islam for long, but he offered to sign absolutely all the T-shirts that were available.”

Avid UFC fans aren’t strangers to Makhachev’s affinity towards soccer. Even his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov is a huge soccer fan and an even bigger devotee of the noted soccer icon, Cristiano Ronaldo.

But this might make fans wonder what would be the results of a soccer match between two teams led by Khabib and Makhachev. Well, they don’t need to wonder, as this matchup has already taken place once.

Who’s better at soccer, Khabib or Islam?

While Khabib is arguably the greatest in the UFC ever, Islam wins in soccer.

The pre-UFC 302 ‘Countdown’ video series showcased a few moments from Makhachev’s training camp for his fight against Dustin Poirier.

It also displayed that the current lightweight champ’s team locking horns with ‘The Eagle’s’ team for a friendly soccer match.

Makhachev may have refrained from revealing the scores put of respect, but the video showed him celebrating since his team had won the match.

Well, the fans will certainly wish that Makhachev keeps up his love for soccer. That said, Khabib isn’t bad either. He is an encyclopedia for thee sport. He knows his players, his leagues, he understands the game and watches the Premiere League like his life depends on it.

And he is a very competitive fellow. So the next time Islam plays him, he should be careful. Because if fans think a double leg takedown is hard, they can’t yet imagine what a two footed tackle feels like.