UFC Champ Jon Jones’ Deleted Cryptic Tweets Gets Him Compared To Ryan Garcia

The combat sports community was recently taken aback by a series of Jon Jones tweets that left everyone confused. ‘Bones’ also made the entire thread disappear after a few moments. This has led to fans coming down in droves, claiming that Jones was back to his c*caine era.

During the Jones and Cormier at the pre-UFC 214 press conference, the heavyweight champion had revealed one of his dark secrets. He accepted that he had been on a powdered bender on the weekend before their first fight at UFC 182.

The Rochester native may be sober currently, but fans have been deriding him due to his co*aine usage to this day, which brings us to the his now deleted tweets, which talked about him getting half his finger cut before Las Vegas airport. And then there was just a lot of nothing but weirdness.

Regardless, fans have been having a lot of fun at his expense.

“These posts Jon Jones made last night are confusing to say the least…”

These posts Jon Jones made last night are confusing to say the least… #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/5TiZRM8Dzf — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 13, 2024

However, one of them hilariously mentioned that Jones was probably enjoying a few snorts with Ryan Garcia, which resulted in posting this series of ambiguous tweets, just like ‘KingRy’ had posted a few days ago.

“He is getting lit with Ryan Garcia”

He is getting lit with Ryan Garcia pic.twitter.com/qKp3qHyvnW — Knockout of the day (@KOofTheDAY) July 13, 2024

Another fan also had the same opinion, “Hanging with Ryan Garcia?”

Hanging with Ryan Garcia? — Jeffrey Brown (@JeffreyBro61020) July 13, 2024

One more fan wrote, “Jones after sniffing 3 lines”

Jones after sniffing 3 lines — Dark Man X (@BlackNiggerlol) July 13, 2024

Another fan had a similar opinion, “Bro is still getting high.”

Bro is still getting high. — stephen 1 (@Deadon775) July 13, 2024

Jones’s motive behind posting those tweets is still up for speculation. But looking at the dark experiences he has been through due to substance abuse, the fan allegations don’t seem to be too legitimate.

However, that cannot be said about the one whom the fans linked ‘Bones’ to, Ryan Garcia.

Is KingRy just the Joffrey Baratheon of boxing?

Several recent reports have highlighted that Garcia might be struggling with his co*caine usage. Even his previous rival, Devin Haney, mocked him for the same reasons during their pre-fight press conference. However, Garcia didn’t pay much heed to all that until a recent incident had him confessing his struggles with substance usage.

But lately, Garcia’s ex-wife, Andrea Celina accused him of sending abusive and threatening text messages. The situation became even worse as she also shared how the boxer had vandalized her residence recently.

All of these rang a bell in the 25-year-old which had him confessing his issues with co*aine and other addictions and also apologizing for his evil act.

That’s not it. The boxer has also been suspended for a year by New York State Athletic Commission for ‘doping’ after he tested positive for Ostarine, a PED, for his Devin Haney fight.

Since then he has gone on many a rant on social media, including one very vicious and intolerant use of language for ethnic minorities and mocking the m*rder of George Floyd.