UFC Champ Jon Jones Secures 50/50 Custody of Son, Celebrates as ‘The World’s Happiest Dad’

Jon Jones is the world’s happiest dad today. The UFC heavyweight champion has three daughters with his ex-wife Jessie Moses. However, relatively unknown to fans, he also has a son, whose name he did not disclose. One thing he did disclose, is that he now has 50-50 custody of his son following a court case.

When two partners get divorced, they head to court to divide their property and earnings. However, the court also decides who gets custody of the children. A 50-50 custody is the best-case scenario for both the parent and the child since they get to spend equal time with both parents.

Here’s what Jon Jones tweeted out regarding the situation,

“I was just granted 50/50 custody of my son, I’m the happiest dad in the world today.”

Most fans in the comments section did not know Jon Jones had a son and expressed their shock at learning this news, while other congratulated him on the verdict.

‘Bones’ keeps his family away from the UFC, and the public eye as much as he can. He has only brought them to a fight night once, back in 2019.

Speaking of Jones, in the octagon, fans still can’t believe that all that talk and Jones never actually fought the one guy who fans thought could end him.

But UFC president Dana White doesn’t think the world would flip on its axis if Jones and Francis Ngannou get inside an octagon and the doors are locked.

Dana White gives his prediction for a potential Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones fight

Since Jones’ return to the UFC and his win against Cyril Gane in the heavyweight division, White has maintained that Jon Jones is the greatest of all time. So much so that he even believes that Ngannou, whose punching power was such that White probably once wanted to have that certificate framed on his bedroom wall, doesn’t have a chance against the undisputed champion.

In a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe, he spoke about how Jon Jones would fare in a fight against the former UFC heavyweight champion.

“Sits out for three years, comes back, and beats Ciryl Gane, (snaps finger) like that. In my opinion, he does the same thing to Francis, 100%. Francis didn’t want to fight Jon Jones.”

Dana White went on another rant about Jon Jones being the greatest fighter ever pic.twitter.com/khDbPNcDAV — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 19, 2024

The UFC president also went on to state that Jones does not have anything left to prove anymore. This has been White’s standard response to Jones not answering callouts from interim champion, Tom Aspinall.

But it doesn’t matter now. Jones’ mind is firmly set on the Stipe Miocic fight when he returns from injury. A win over Stipe would make him one of the most uniquely accomplished fighter on the planet. And right now, that legacy is all Jon Jones is after.