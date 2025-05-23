Ex-UFC Heavyweight Joins Jon Jones Owned MMA League Competing Dana White & Co.

Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) reacts after defeating Stipe Miocic (not pictured) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Dirty Boxing, a new MMA league in the competitive world of combat sports, continues to go from strength to strength, adding another former UFC talent to its highly anticipated upcoming event.

The promotion’s second event is set to take place on June 14th in Miami and will feature a number of UFC alumni, including Alex Caceres, Phil Hawes, Jessica Rose Clark, and Francisco Trinaldo.

Dirty Boxing is described as a combination of MMA and vintage boxing. Despite its contrast in fighting style to the UFC, Dirty Boxing still considers its promotion as an MMA league, providing direct competition to Dana White’s leading company.

The promotion’s pedigree has also been strengthened by the arrival of a new co-owner: UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones. Now listed as an ambassador on the promotion’s website alongside Demetrious Johnson, Roy Jones Jr., and Yoel Romero, it seems that Jones’ involvement is already proving magnetic.

The confirmation of a recent UFC heavyweight fighter’s inclusion on the Dirty Boxing 2 card will have fans even more excited for the upcoming event.

Sharing the news to his 9.4 million Instagram followers via his story, ‘Bones’ revealed that former UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik would be featuring in Dirty Boxing 2’s main event.

Rozenstruik will face Devon Schwan, known for his appearances in Power Slap and BKFC, on his Dirty Boxing debut.

Rozenstruik, a major coup for Jones’ Dirty Boxing

When Rozenstruik was released by the UFC in February, it came as quite a shock to the organization’s fans. While pushing towards the later stages of his career at the age of 37, the Surinamese fighter had picked up some impressive victories during his time in the UFC.

Rozenstruik has wins over former UFC Heavyweight Champions Andrei Arlovski and Junior dos Santos, as well as Alistair Overeem.

‘Bigi Boy’ also developed a reputation for quick finishes, currently standing as the only fighter to record three knockouts of 30 seconds or less in UFC history. This included a memorable nine-second finish over Allen Crowder in 2019.

But he was released by the UFC following his loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Fight Night 250 in Riyadh. ‘Bigi Boy’ further made headlines when he partially attributed his loss to the dizziness caused by paint fumes in the ANB Arena.

While it was viewed as an unusual excuse for the loss, his statement was corroborated by Terrance McKinney, who also fought at the event.

Rozenstruik won his first 10 MMA bouts before being knocked out by Francis Ngannou at UFC 249. He concluded his UFC tenure with a 9-6 record and a 15-6 record in MMA overall.