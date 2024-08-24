UFC Champ Sean O’Malley Claims Merab Dvalishvili’s Eye Cut Is Being Blown Out of Proportion

Sean O’Malley isn’t too concerned with Merab Dvalishvili getting a cut on his eye. The Georgian fighter recently released a video where a doctor was stitching him up, for which he got a lot of stick of UFC president Dana White. However, O’Malley believes its being blown out of proportion.

Just three weeks away from the fight, an injury like that could spell disaster for the UFC Noche main event. Dvalishvili takes on the champ with the title on the line on Mexican Independence Day Weekend at what Dana White claims is the best show of all time at The Sphere.

In a recent interview with The Schmo on YouTube, the champ spoke about how fans are too worried about Dvalishvili’s injury.

“I don’t think it’s that big of a deal, I think people are making more of a big deal about it…That thing’s gonna heal, that dude would show up with a broken arm.”

O’Malley is not wrong, Dvalishvili is called ‘The Machine’ for a reason. He’s as tough as they come and he is the one who basically called out and forced this fight to happen especially when ‘Suga’ wasn’t as interested.

So, it doesn’t seem like the Georgian would remove himself from the title shot he’s been asking for, for months.

Naturally, O’Malley is not worried about Dvalishvili pulling out of the fight. He has only warned him not to pull out for the theatrics.

Speaking of theatrics, the champ is not happy with the promotion of his fight. He wants it to be more about him and less about The Sphere.

O’Malley’s McGregor aspirations

Sean O’Malley has never been shy about wanting to be like Conor McGregor. He loves it, the thrill, the challenge, the fame and the money.

Unfortunately, he’s not there yet. As a matter of fact, he’s not even the biggest ticket seller in the UFC at the moment. That would be Alex Pereira. So it’s not surprising that Dana White has chosen The Sphere to advertise itself for the event and not sell it with O’Malley’s name on it.

The UFC Noche card on September 13 is a promising one. The UFC and especially Dana White are claiming it will be the greatest live event ever since it’s inside The Sphere.

As the promotion for the fight has been surrounding the atmosphere and the experience fans will have inside the venue, O’Malley is not very happy with it. In a conversation with former middleweight champion Michael Bisping, he talked about how he should be the one, UFC should be promoting.

“A little annoyed-ish about the promotion of the ‘the sphere the sphere the show’. I’m the one doing interviews not the sphere, let’s promote Sean vs Merab, The Suga Show, I’m the one fighting”

Sean O’Malley is annoyed with the promotion of his fight at #UFC306

“A little annoyed-ish about the promotion of the ‘the sphere the sphere the show’. I’m the one doing interviews not the sphere, let’s promote Sean vs Merab, The Suga Show, I’m the one fighting”@bisping #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/16xkZyx080 — FEDZ_MMA (@Fedzmma) August 23, 2024

Although he is a little annoyed by the ‘Sphere-centric’ promotion, he knows that the event will be a legendary and one-of-a-kind event in UFC history and he gets to be a part of it.