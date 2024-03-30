Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings of the UFC Fight Night Headliners

For the first time in six years, the UFC has chosen Atlantic City instead of Las Vegas to host its fight night, which is typically held inside the Apex. On March 30th, the UFC put up an impressive fight card, with all eyes on the main event. Erin Blanchfield, a pound-for-pound great from New Jersey, will be taking on Manon Fiorot, a top-five flyweight fighter. This high-stakes fight not only carries the potential to earn the victor a title shot but can provide solid financial rewards. Here are the details of the expected purse for this week’s headliners.

While the UFC doesn’t disclose fighters’ purse and salary details, many internet reports estimate their earnings from previous fights. Talking about Blanchfield, reports from the New York fight claimed she earned $50,000 for winning. Likewise, this week, she reportedly can potentially earn $130,000 for her upcoming bout. On top of that, she can make even more money, from bonuses and additional sources.

On the other hand, Fiorot has reportedly earned $81,000 from her last UFC fight. However, now that she is headlining the event, she might see a pay bump. Hence, it is estimated that she can make around $130,000 for her upcoming fight.

Furthermore, even if we keep the money angle to the side, this fight can decide the next title challenger after Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko settle their business.

UFC Fight Night Details Of Erin Blachfield vs Manon Fiorot Fight

Erin Blanchfield is ranked second, while Manon Fiorot is third. Both fighters are riding on a winning streak as they go into the fight. Talking about Blanchfield, she is going back to her home state, where her nine-game winning streak began in 2019. In her last fight which took place in August 2023, the 24-year-old won against Taila Santos by unanimous decision.

On the flip side, Fiorot heads into the weekend with a winning streak of 11 fights. Ever since her initial loss in 2018, the 34-year-old has remained unbeatable. Her most recent victory was against Rose Namajunas by unanimous decision in September 2023. Now, it will be interesting to see which opponent will break the other’s streak to become the title contender .