Erin Blanchfield vs Manon Fiorot Purse and Payout: Estimated Earnings of ‘The Beast’ After Defeating ‘Cold Blooded’ via UD

For the first time in six years, the UFC has chosen Atlantic City instead of Las Vegas to host its fight night, which is typically held inside the Apex. On March 30, the UFC put in an impressive fight card, with all eyes on the main event. Erin Blanchfield, a pound-for-pound great from New Jersey, will be taking on Manon Fiorot, a top-five flyweight fighter. This high-stakes fight not only carries the potential to earn the victor a title shot, but can provide solid financial rewards. Here are the details of the expected purse for this week’s headliners.

While the UFC doesn’t disclose fighters’ purse and salary details, many internet reports estimate their earnings from previous fights. Fiorot’s reported earnings from her last UFC fight amounted to $81,000, but with her now headlining the event, she may be in line for a pay raise. Consequently, NY Fights estimates her upcoming fight could net her around $130,000.

Moreover, aside from the monetary aspect, Fiorot’s win potentially secures her as the next title contender once Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko are done with their trilogy fight. Meanwhile, Blanchfield hasn’t left empty-handed from the matchup. According to reports, she could also potentially be earning around $130,000 tonight.

It’s worth noting that this figure is an estimate based on previous fight purses which many sites do. And the actual amount is yet to be confirmed. Despite UFC’s often keep the fight purses private, Dana White and his team do disclose some earnings information.

Erin Blanchfield vs Manon Fiorot Bonuses

After every event concludes, Dana White and Co. announce bonuses earned by some fighters for their outstanding performances. This week, Dennis Buzukja and Nate Landwehr received Performance of the Night bonuses, while Ibo Aslan vs. Anton Turkalj received the Fight of the Night bonus.

As for the bonuses, each fighter usually receives at least $50k on top of their base pay from the fight. All eyes are now on the upcoming UFC event featuring Brenden Allen going head-to-head with Chris Curtis.