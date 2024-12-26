mobile app bar

UFC Christmas 2024: Ilia Topuria, Alex Pereira, Max Holloway and Others Share Joyful Moments Enjoying the Holidays

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Ilia Topuria (L), Max Holloway (R)

Ilia Topuria (L), Max Holloway (R)

Credits: Instagram

Christmas 2024 was a time for UFC stars to unwind and spend quality time with their loved ones after a year of intense battles inside the octagon.

Ilia Topuria capped off his historic 2024 in the best possible way—by enjoying precious moments with his family. After an extraordinary year that saw him dominate the featherweight division, Topuria spent the holiday with his wife and daughter, sharing the love and joy of the season.

In a heartfelt post, he also revealed that his family was expanding, with his wife being pregnant with their second child, which makes 2024 an even more special year for the Topurias.

Alex Pereira, the reigning light heavyweight champion, also celebrated Christmas with his family. The proud father shared a festive post on Instagram, featuring his two sons donning personalized “Chama” Christmas sweaters. The picture was a heartwarming moment, with Pereira wishing his followers a Merry Christmas and spreading holiday cheer to fans across the globe.

Stipe Miocic, Max Holloway, Miesha Tate, and Justin Gaethje all took to social media to share their Christmas celebrations. Miocic posted a picture of himself with his family, enjoying a peaceful holiday at home.

Gaethje, ever the warrior inside the cage, posted a sweet family photo, proving that even scrappers like him know how to relax and cherish family time during the holidays.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic)

Holloway and Tate also shared glimpses of their Christmas festivities, surrounded by their loved ones. Holloway’s pictures with his wife and son near a gorgeous beach in Hawai were something else entirely. While it wasn’t the most traditional Christmas weather, it was picture-perfect. It looked right out of a real estate calendar.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Max Holloway (@blessedmma)

Lastly, interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall got into the Christmas spirit with a fun video alongside rock legend Kid Rock. The two shared a lighthearted moment wishing fans a Merry Christmas and reminding everyone to have a “cracking day.”

As festive as the holiday season was for UFC stars, it didn’t mean they were ready to take a complete break from their training regimens.

Alex Pereira knocks down his son with a pillow

While the rest of the Pereira family relaxed around the Christmas tree, unwrapping gifts and chatting, ‘Poatan’ made sure to get in some “training” with his sons.

The family holiday quickly turned into a mini UFC session as Pereira engaged in a lighthearted pillow fight with his kids, even “KOing” one of them in the process.

Not content to just pillow fight, Pereira also threw in some grappling with his sons, showing that even during the holiday season, he was making the most of his time with them while still fitting in some playful UFC-inspired action.


To be fair to Pereira, they were technically sitting near a tree.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these