UFC Commentator Jon Anik Doubts Prime Tony Ferguson Could Have Defeated Khabib Nurmagomedov

Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov will forever be the biggest ‘What If’ of both their careers. The UFC booked the pair to fight each other 5 times, in five different years but in vain. This remains the biggest mystery of ‘The Eagle’s’ career with many claiming it could have been the one in 29-1. UFC commentator Jon Anik vehemently disagrees.

Anik has been in the sport since 2012, covering it extensively before making it to the commentary desk of the organization.

In a recent interview for Submission Radio, the commentor gave his opinions on how a prime Ferguson would have fared against the Lord of Dagestan.

“Answering that question in 2024 is a little bit harder to do when you look at the rainbow-colored nature of Tony Ferguson’s Wikipedia page. I mean it is indeed crazy to see 12 green stripes followed by 8 red stripes.”

Although Anik did admit that a prime ‘El Cucuy’ would give ‘The Eagle’ some problems, making a case for him to beat the Dagestani is hard seeing how he is faring in the UFC at the moment.

Ferguson is currently on an 8 fight losing streak and is on the verge of retiring from the sport. It will be interesting to see what his next steps are.

Meanwhile, Anik is buzzing with excitement following the news of Dan Hooker’s new UFC contract

Jon Anik loves Dan Hooker

Hooker recently signed a new five-fight deal with the UFC ahead of his next fight against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.

In the same interview with Submission Radio, Anik gave his thoughts on the new deal and why he liked Hooker so much,

“I love Dan Hooker man…I just have so much respect for Dan Hooker, I hope that his fight against Dustin Poirier from June of 2020 goes into the UFC Hall Of Fame..I hope that his new UFC contract is fat, I Imagine it is.”

Jon Anik tips his to @danthehangman as he embarks on his epic new 5-Fight Deal! #UFC305 : https://t.co/UmnUVVUHgC pic.twitter.com/J8zklzEER1 — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) August 5, 2024

It turns out, ‘Hangman’ is one of Jon Anik’s favorite fighters in the UFC. Not just because of his fighting style, but also the way he presents himself. Anik is a big fan of how Hooker interact with fans and comes up with great one liners.

Now, none of that is debatable. If you are a true fan of the sport, you cannot be but happy for Hooker’s new deal. That man is a legend and hopefully he can carry on for as long as he wants.