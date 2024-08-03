Tony Ferguson’s Cryptic Half Retirement Leaves Fans Guessing Amidst Record UFC Losses

Did we just see Tony Ferguson’s retirement fight? Or was it half retirement? What does that even mean?

The former interim lightweight champion had the entire crowd behind him as he took on Michael Chiesa. Despite fighting on foreign soil, the support for ‘El Cucuy’ was unconditional, even when Chiesa was landing punches. The fight was an evenly matched affair until Ferguson was sent to the ground. It was a long journey back and the 40-year-old just couldn’t make it

Chiesa executed his plan perfectly as he went for a rear naked choke as soon as Ferguson was on the ground.

After the loss, ‘El Cucuy’ spoke about how he does not want to retire, but is contemplating it, as he threw one glove into the octagon.

And fans are not sure what to make of it.

“Almost as long as Chandler is waiting for Conor. About time.”

Almost as long as Chandler is waiting for Conor. About time. — KOOSH ⚡ (@nftkoosh) August 3, 2024

This user found it funny how the former interim champ retired but also kept fans guessing,

“Tony half retiring is the most Tony Ferguson thing ever”

Tony half retiring is the most Tony Ferguson thing ever — ROSIN (@Rosinn) August 3, 2024

Another user saw the light-hearted moment in the way ‘El Cucuy’ made his announcement, leaving fans confused,

“That is the perfect Tony Ferguson way to retire but also not retire”

That is the perfect Tony Ferguson way to retire but also not retire — Josh (@JUchiha909) August 3, 2024

One hopeful fan believed this was now the turning point in his career,

“Title run starts now”

Title run starts now — ⚔️Vitothelegend‍☠️ (@Vitothelegend17) August 3, 2024



Another hopeful fan made a statement by saying Ferguson has 5 more fights left in him,

“Tony you still have 5 fights left in you”

Tony you still have 5 fights left in you — Doobie (@Doobiedrip) August 3, 2024

One fan was still hopeful that the former interim champ would return to the octagon and get back in his prime,

“He still not in his prime, thats the scary part, the run for the title starts now!”

He still not in his prime, thats the scary part, the run for the title starts now! — Ludwig, The Holy Blade (@DreamSlayer13) August 3, 2024

Well, Tony Ferguson is confused as to whether he should retire or not. The former interim champion spoke to Daniel Cormier about his dilemma.

Ferguson explains his confusion

Ferguson has now lost 8 fights in a row, which is something unprecedented in the UFC. But as it turns out, the 40-year-old still can’t seem to make his mind up about retiring.

In his octagon interview with Daniel Cormier, he simply said that he loved the UFC and didn’t want to go anywhere else. He clarified that he didn’t want to retire either.

“I don’t want to retire, I really don’t. But I love the UFC and I really don’t wanna go anywhere else. So I’m not gonna put both gloves down, I’m gonna put down one.”

“I love the UFC and I don’t want to retire” “I don’t want to go anywhere else” and then Tony Ferguson hugs DC this sport sometimes pic.twitter.com/Qww0S6Vrw9 — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) August 3, 2024

‘El Cucuy’ went on to talk about how he had to go home and consult his wife as to what his next steps in the UFC should be.

He also expressed his gratitude for the countless fans that showed up to support him at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Well, this clarifies, and there has never been a more apt Conor McGregor quote here, “Absolutely fooking nothing”!