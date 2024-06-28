mobile app bar

UFC Commentator Jon Anik Predicts Conor McGregor to Fight Twice in the Next Eight Months: “I Just Know”

Allan Binoy
Published

Conor McGregor, Jon Anik
Credit: USA TODAY Sports

When Conor McGregor dropped out of his UFC 303 fight, a lot of fans lost all hope of seeing him dominate the promotion again. However, Jon Anik believes that the Irishman’s fortune will soon change, and he will get back to being his old self once again.

While McGregor once held the throne as the biggest active star in the UFC, he hasn’t set foot inside the octagon in the last three years, due to injuries and other prior commitments. In fact, injuries even forced the Irishman to break his cent percent record of always turning up to a fight, when he dropped out of UFC 303.

Still, Jon Anik refuses to lose hope, and in a recent interview posted by MMA Fighting on X, spoke about his expectations from the Irishman ahead of his return, saying,

“I fully expect him to compete in 2024 to come back at a high level, fight twice in eight months. I know it sounds ridiculous and super ambitious to some people. But I just know the mixed martial arts athlete within there.”

While Anik is confident that McGregor will return before the end of the year, he also claimed that the Irishman will compete twice in the next eight months. For McGregor fans, this is the ideal scenario, since they believe the Irishman still has a chance at making a title run.

Well, it’s not just UFC fans and commentators who want to see him back in the octagon, as even UFC fighters are hoping to share a card with ‘The Notorious’.

Alexa Grasso crosses her fingers and hopes Conor McGregor fights at the Noche UFC card

The UFC Noche event celebrates the Mexican Independence Day with a card on September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This event will give Alexa Grasso her time in the limelight as she will take on Valentina Shevchenko as a part of the main card.

In a recent interview ahead of her fight, Grasso showed how much McGregor meant to her, as she about the possibility of fighting on the same card as the Irishman for UFC  Noche, saying,

“Imagine that. I would love to share a card with Conor McGregor. I think it could be huge. Our flags are kind of similar.”

However, the UFC Noche Card is not a PPV event, and it is very unlikely that McGregor will make his return on a Fight Night card. ‘The Notorious’ returning to the octagon is a big cash grab for the UFC and they will look to make the most of it by making it a PPV event.

