UFC Fans Flood ‘Sharaputdin Got Robbed’ Comments After Max Holloway Wins Knockout of the Year Award

The UFC recently announced Max Holloway’s jaw-dropping knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 as the “Knockout of the Year,” celebrating a highlight moment in a legendary career. Holloway’s performance was undeniably impressive, showcasing his precision and power to end the 2024 season as one of the toughest fighters in the promotion. However, not everyone was on board with the decision.

Fans quickly took to social media to voice their discontent, claiming that Sharaputdin Magomedov’s double-spinning back fist KO at UFC 308 deserved the award instead. The unique and electrifying nature of Magomedov’s finish has impressed many, sparking a heated debate in the comments.

One fan wrote, “I like Max, but this ain’t it. Shara, Topuria, or Pereira deserved it; all their knockouts came out of skill.” Another added, “Rough for Shara. He wins any other year,” expressing frustration that Magomedov’s stunning KO didn’t get the recognition it deserved.

Other reactions followed the same sentiment, with one commenter saying, “It was incredible, but Shara’s was much more diabolical and unique,” and another declaring, “Shara’s knockout was undeniably better.” Perhaps the simplest and most direct reaction summed up the collective outrage: “This should’ve been for Shara.”

While some acknowledged Holloway’s KO as worthy of recognition, the overwhelming sentiment was that Magomedov’s spectacular finish stood out as the most skillful and creative of the year. The debate continues, but one thing is clear: Sharaputdin Magomedov’s knockout won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

Speaking of iconic KOs in 2024, Dustin Poirier also weighed in on the Knockout of the Year award and his pick is completely different.

Poirier picks Holloway vs. Topuria for KO of the Year

Even Poirier couldn’t believe his eyes when Ilia Topuria delivered a historic knockout of Max Holloway during their fight. Speaking on an episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy show, Poirier was full of praise for Topuria’s performance, highlighting the gravity of the achievement.

“I think it’s gotta be Topuria knocking out Max. Topuria was the first man to put him on his ass and knock him out. That was super impressive for me.”

Topuria’s feat was monumental, given Holloway’s reputation for having one of the most durable chins in UFC history. For Poirier, the knockout stood out as a defining moment, solidifying Topuria’s skill and composure as he achieved what no other fighter had managed to do.