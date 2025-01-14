UFC Fans Got ‘Goosebumps’ From Javier Mendez’s Speech to Islam Makhachev Before Arman Tsarukyan Fight

If Islam Makhachev wins against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 311, he will become the most decorated lightweight champion in recent memory. But if it were as easy as it sounds, everybody would do it. This is why Javier Mendez feels if Islam truly wants to be the best, everything he does has to be directed at that particular goal. The American Kickboxing coach let the champ know as much in a rousing speech.

His words were a perfect mix of motivation and vision for greatness.

” Islam you’re gonna break the four-fight legacy thing of being the only lightweight that has five total title wins, you will be that guy.”

The speech immediately struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments section with awe and admiration. Many described getting “goosebumps” from Mendez’s words, while others simply labeled the moment as “aura.”

Some fans outright declared that “Arman is F*CKED” and confidently proclaimed, “It is so over for Tsarukyan!”

Even those who admitted they weren’t the biggest fans of Makhachev couldn’t help but believe in his invincibility, with one remarking, “Not the biggest fan but this mfer isn’t losing”.

The overwhelming response highlights not only the confidence in Makhachev’s skills but also the influence Mendez has had as a coach.

But fans and fighters alike have to watch out, as Mendez claims the most talented athlete he has ever trained isn’t even in the UFC yet.

Mendez’s favorite Nurmagomedov brother

Mendez has trained everyone from the likes of Khabib to Umar Nurmagomedov. While Khabib is always a part of the GOAT debate, Umar at 18-0 and with a bantamweight title on the horizon, is heading in the same direction. However, to coach Mendez, it’s their brother Usman, who’s the better fighter.

“Usman Nurmagomedov, he’s got natural ability that I’ve never seen anybody have, he picks up things like nothing, he flows like nobody I’ve ever seen flow, he is the most talented I have ever trained, by far.”

This statement aligns with the sentiments shared by other prominent fighters like Khabib, Islam, and Daniel Cormier, who have long recognized Usman as one of the most gifted fighters in the sport.

According to them, his raw potential is unparalleled, and the only factor remaining for him to reach his full potential is cultivating the work ethic to match his skills. Make no mistake, he has been one of the most dominant Bellator lightweight champions of all time. But if he really wants to play in the big leagues, Usman will need to complement that talent with the relentless work ethic of his brothers.