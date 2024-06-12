UFC Fans Ridicule Dana White and Co. as Fan-Made Artwork Outshines Official Fight Poster

A UFC fan has outdone Dana White and his billion-dollar company’s graphics design team. Although the UFC recently released its upcoming UFC 304 fight poster, fans weren’t happy with the stereotypical design.

Interestingly, a user named Ben Davis on X took matters literally into his own hands and posted a fan version of the poster to compare it to the official one. Fans could not help but notice how the fan version looked much better, and they soon began ridiculing White and his team for not putting in enough effort.

Fan poster vs UFC’s poster Just let the fans make them pic.twitter.com/a8iuGkxdkC — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) June 10, 2024

This fan could not understand how the fight poster turned out so bad. He began questioning who Dana White and the UFC were hiring to do their posters,

“Who are they even hiring for their graphics “

Who are they even hiring for their graphics — Elon Rakhmonov (@ElonRakhmonov) June 10, 2024

Another user spoke about how the fan who made the poster deserves a job with the UFC,

“The difference is huge! This fan needs a job with the UFC!”

The difference is huge! This fan needs a job with the UFC! — The Fight Lab (@The_FightLab) June 10, 2024

This fan could not believe that the UFC 304 fight poster was the official one. Maybe because of how simple and clean it was. Dana White definitely needs to rethink his decision.

“There’s no way the one of the right is the real one. I refuse to believe it.”

There’s no way the one of the right is the real one. I refuse to believe it. — Reggie Driller (@Deeep_3s) June 10, 2024

Another fan spoke about how he could make the UFC 304 official poster on his own in 10 minutes, alluding to the fact that it was a very low-effort poster,

“I can literally make the ufc poster on picsart within 10 minutes “

I can literally make the ufc poster on picsart within 10 minutes — Jona†han (@princejaxter) June 10, 2024

Despite the controversy surrounding the poster, Dana White and Hunter Campbell’s new documentary Inside the UFC has been doing well. Clips from the show on Roku have been doing the rounds on social media. Moreover, it even showed fans how big a role Campbell plays in the UFC.

UFC Documentary Reveals Hunter Campbell’s Key Role alongside Dana White

Hunter Campbell, the Chief Business Officer of the UFC, prefers to stay behind the scenes. However, he is quite crucial to the promotion especially when dealing with fighters. The documentary even showed how Campbell remains in constant conversation with most fighters regarding their fights, injuries, and other issues.

In a recent clip uploaded to X by OOC MMA, White and Campbell had to break the injury news to Jon Jones. Here’s what Campbell had to say to the champion,

“I got the results, you’re out six months to a year, you gotta go get surgery. I swear on my life, full tear.”

footage of Dana White and Hunter Campbell telling Jon Jones that he’s going to be out for a year we need more footage like this, this is amazing pic.twitter.com/h4i4K0OyIj — OOC MMA (@oocmma) June 8, 2024

Hunter Campbell then calmly explained to Jon Jones that he had torn his pectoral muscle completely. Moreover, while the UFC Heavyweight Champion and Dana White looked on in shock, Campbell tried to calm the champ down and reassure him that they would get the best doctor in Los Angeles to get the surgery done. This shows how integral Campbell is to the whole process, and why Dana White cannot do without him.