UFC Fans Suggest Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Other Big Names for Drew Dober’s Next Fight

Drew Dober is raring to get back into winning ways, and he’s letting the fans pick his next opponent. After dropping two straight tussles, the lightweight fighter has asked his followers whom he should face next.

“Who should I dance in the octagon with to start the new year?”

From Michael ‘Iron’ Chandler to Dustin Poirier, the replies were stacked with big names and potentially exciting matchups. Dober’s appealing style and willingness to trade punches, has made him a fan favorite. And it seems he is game to take on anyone, be it in a firefight or a technical battle.

One fan posted an AI-generated image of Dober facing off against Chandler insinuating that ‘Iron’ should be the one. Another fan said, “Actually [Benoit] Saint Denis is a great fight and makes sense for the division.”

A fan with a more aggressive matchmaking approach said, “@DustinPoirier fu*k the rankings. Everyone would love this fight.”

While these are all fun fights, one fan suggested Michael Johnson as Dober’s next dance partner. There were mentions of Conor McGregor as well.

Finally, a follower added, “I think a fight would be more appropriate and if he’s healed…” wth a GIF of Rafael Fiziev.

With a number of good matchups suggested, here is a a closer look at which one makes the most sense for the 36-year-old fighter.

Dober’s likely opponent in next bout

Dober is currently un-ranked at lightweight and on a two-fight skid. Therefore, it is safe to assume that Poirier will not be inclined to take this fight as it offers no upside for the former title contender.

Out of the other options mentioned, Chandler is a fight that could take place since both men have exciting styles and are in need of a win. However, Chandler seems to have his eyes set on McGregor once again. If that doesn’t take place then he would definitely seek another matchup, and it could be Dober.

Lastly, Benoit Saint Denis is also sitting on a two-fight loss. Of all the names mentioned by fans in the tweets, ‘BSD’ makes the most sense going by rankings and the place they are at in their respective careers.