“The Minority Beater”: UFC Star Compares Himself to Drew Dober for a Wild Reason

UFC 316 NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 07: Quillan Salkilld fights Yanal Ashmouz during the UFC 316 at Prudential Center on June 07, 2025, in Newark, New Jersey, USA. (Photo by Matt Davies PxImages) Newark Prudential Center New Jersey United State Copyright: xMattxDaviesx

There’s a new UFC fighter on the block who wants to emulate Drew Dober. There are memes on social media of Dober being a ‘White Pride Fighter’, which is not a true reflection of the Nebraska-born fighter. It is only because of the number of black fighters he has fought in the UFC.

The fighter in question is the Australian Quillan Salkilld, a former Eternal MMA champion who got into the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series. He made his debut at UFC 312 when he took on the Indian fighter Anshul Jubli in Sydney, Australia.

Salkilld handed Jubli his second back-to-back loss in the promotion. In his next fight, he took on Israeli fighter Yanal Ashmouz at UFC 316 and beat him as well. Fans began to notice that he was taking on ‘minority’ fighters, and memes followed.

The memes went viral on social media and Salkilld took notice. In an interview with Jon Bernard-Kairouz, he addressed the memes. Salkilld said, “I’m gonna be the next Drew Dober, the minority killer, that’s what they’re calling me.”

He continued, “I love the memes… There’s more memes about Anshul losing rather than me winning. But I’m on the good side of the memes.” Salkilld doesn’t have any problems as long as he’s on the good side of the memes

“I’m gonna be the next Drew Dober, the Minority Killer” pic.twitter.com/g2SYgpf18T — Elonov (@ElonovMMA) June 20, 2025

However, his memes have also created a division among fans. His win over Jubli had an entire nation praying for his downfall.

UFC fighter causes India vs. Pakistan beef

Quillan Salkilld had an entire nation against him when he beat Jubli. The Indian fighter was supposed to be the next big thing for the country, and Salkilld quickly shut down all expectations at UFC 312, and Jubli’s fans kept coming at him on social media.

But it wasn’t just the Indians that got involved in the trash-talking; his comments section has re-ignited decades of rivalry between the Indians and the Pakistanis. In the same interview with Bernard-Kairouz, he spoke about the beef.

“Still to this day, on a random post, a picture of me in a jacket, there will be wars between Indian and Pakistani MMA fans in my comments section. I’m a platform for them to have a fight on.” The Australian fighter doesn’t mind it, since it increases his interaction on social media.

The Pakistanis are quick to remind the Indian fans that this is the man who put ‘The next big star from India’ in his place. But Salkilld doesn’t involve himself in the beef, he just watches on as a silent spectator.