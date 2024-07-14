UFC Denver Bonuses: Four Fighters Bag Extra USD 50k After Successful Event

Fight fans came to the Ball Arena in bunches anticipating a barnburner of a fight card, and they weren’t disappointed. The card had all the bells and whistles for a blockbuster and the UFC President complimented the fighters generously with bonuses for their splendid performances.

All in all, a total of $200,000 was given away just as performance bonuses! While the main and co-main events warranted judges’ decisions, the 12-bout fight card ticked all the boxes, giving fans their money’s worth. Following the bonanza, the UFC announced $50k for four fighters including the home-boy Drew Dober and his opponent, Jean Silva for producing one hell of a back-and-forth war. The three-round banger was announced as the Fight of the Night.

A vicious elbow from Silva busted open Dober, forcing the officials to hand the win to the 46-year-old via TKO in R3. Similarly, Charles Johnson earned an extra $50k for his third-round KO victory over fellow American Joshua Van in the flyweight category. Not to mention, Montel Jackson’s blistering 18-second KO of Da’Mon Blackshear, snagging White’s $50k PON bonus from the undercard.

Meanwhile, the assassination attempt at former President Donald Trump had its reverberations in Denver, as White publicly condemned the cowardly act while his fighter pledged his allegiance to the Republican.

UFC Denver: Fighter pays tribute to Trump following the assassination attempt

20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, shocked the nation after he tried to gun down Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The scathing attack on the politician sent shockwaves across the country and it was pretty apparent in the fight world as well with Dana White dropping a note on his IG, condemning the attack.

The UFC head honcho was sickened to hear about the cowardly act and pledged his allegiance to the Republican. In fact, the incident had its ripple effects with Evan Elder, giving a shout to the former President at the event. The fighter, after his submission win over Darrius Flowers in the prelims, paid homage to Trump with a classic all-American one-liner.

“I heard they just tried to whack my boy Trump. I’m glad that man is OK – long live Trump, let’s go, baby. Trump 2024!”

As per reports coming in, Trump is in good health now and national agencies are looking into the matter resolutely after apprehending the 20-year-old.