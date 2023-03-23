UFC Fight Night: Where and How to Watch Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen?

As the craze for UFC 286 settles down, we move ahead to UFC 287. But before that we have an exciting Fight Night for us this weekend. The number 3 ranked bantamweight Marlon Vera will face the number 5th rank Cory Sandhagen in the main event. The bantamweight division is one of the most stacked divisions in the UFC. Let’s take a look at where and how to watch UFC Fight Night this weekend on March 25th Saturday.

The champion at 135 Aljamain Sterling is set to fight Henry Cejudo in a few days’ time. The fight is going to be interesting, and we will see how the betting lines move ahead.

UFC Fight Night: Where and how to watch it?

UFC Fight Night will take place at the AT&T Center, San Antonio, United States on March 25th Saturday. Fight fans around the world could watch this card. UFC fight pass is where anyone can watch the fights if they have the subscription.

ESPN and ESPN+ will also cover the Fight Night Live as always. Fans around the world can watch it on television channels of their own country. BT Sports is where the UK fans usually watch all the fight events that take place.

For fans in India, you can watch the fight on Sony Ten network with subscription and Sony Liv app as well. The Prelims start at 4 PM ET, which is 1:30 AM IST and 8 PM GMT. The main card starts at 7 PM ET, which is 4:30 AM IST and 11 PM GMT.

He’s back ! @chitoveraUFC sera dans le combat principal de l’@UFC Fight Night ce weekend ! Grosse carte et gros main event ! pic.twitter.com/prgflmTls5 — MonsterEnergy France (@MonsterEnergyF) March 22, 2023

Main Card:

Marlon Vera vs Cory Sandhagen (Main Event)

Holy Holm vs Yana Santos

Nate Landwehr vs Austin Lingo

Andre Lee vs Maycee Barber

Alex Perez vs Manel Kape

Chidi Njokuani vs Alber Duraev

Prelims:

Daniel Pineda vs Tucker Lutz

Steven Peterson vs Lucas Alexander

Trevin Giles vs Preston Parsons

CJ Vergara vs Daniel Lacerda

Manuel Torres vs Trey Ogden

Victor Altamirano vs Vinicius Salvador

Hailey Cowan vs Tamires Vidal

UFC bantamweight division:

The state of bantamweight division is more interesting than ever before. With the return of King of Cringe Henry Cejudo, it gets even better. Henry Cejudo will fight for the bantamweight championship with Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288.

Merab Dvalishvili recently defeated the scariest guy in the division in Petr Yan. Marlon Vera vs Cory Sandhagen could very well be for the number one contender fight, as Merab Dvalishvili won’t be facing Aljamain Sterling if he retains his title.

If Henry Cejudo wins, then the division will get in a more interesting state and anybody could get the title shot next.

What’s your prediction for this fight card?