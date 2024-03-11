The UFC is the world leader in MMA. By nature, the sport is extremely violent; thus, it becomes extremely important to look after the well-being of the fighters. When the UFC was first established, it was a no-holds-barred combat platform with no rules and no weight classes. However, after Dana White and the Fertitta brothers took over, the sport was formalized and a set of rules were put in place in order to safeguard fighters. Here’s a look at some of the moves that are not permitted in the UFC and in MMA.

UFC Illegal Moves: Can You Headbutt in UFC?

Headbutts in the UFC are illegal. Headbutt can be described as a targeted strike with the head, typically (when intentional) involving the use of robust parts of the head-butter’s cranium as the area of impact. This move has been banned from the UFC for a number of years now. As head-butting is regarded as an excessively risky move, particularly when it culminates in a head-on collision, it is prohibited in the UFC.



Is pinching allowed in the UFC?

A concussion or other brain injuries could easily occur from a strong headbutt. However, accidental headbutts are a part of the game and often occur during fights. In such cases, if the opponent is unable to continue due to the severity of the headbutt, the fight is declared as a no-contest.

UFC follows the guidelines set by the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts. According to the official UFC website, pinching is not allowed in the UFC. However, it is not a move that is used often, if ever, in the UFC by fighters.

Can you elbow in UFC?

Yes, elbows are allowed in the UFC and frequently used by fighters. Elbows can be a brutal force of offence, both spinning and stationary. However, there are a few rules when it comes to elbows in MMA. One strike utilized in mixed martial arts combat sports is the 12-6 elbow. referred to as ‘downward elbow strikes’ officially.



Such an elbow strike alternate between straight up (12 o’clock) and straight down (6 o’clock) positions on a clock. The 12-6 elbow is banned in the UFC, as it is considered extremely dangerous. Other than that, however, elbows can be used freely by fighters in the UFC. The most prominent example of this is Jon Jones‘ disqualification against Matt Hamill for an alleged 12-6 elbow.

List of illegal moves in UFC

Apart from the aforementioned moves, there are several other moves that are banned in the UFC. Here’s a look at some of them.

Piledriving

Fish Hooking

Groin Strikes

Throat Strikes

Kicks and Knees to the Opponent on Ground

Strikes on the Back of the Head

Eye Poking

Hair Pulling

Biting

Small Joint Manipulation

Fence Holding

Holding Opponent’s Shorts or Gloves

Soccer Kicks

Thus, while the UFC might appear to be a deadly game, authorities are constantly working on updating their rules in order to prevent any permanent damages to a fighter while inside the octagon.