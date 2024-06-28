“UFC Is Basically WWE, No Real Beefs”: Fans React to Ian Garry’s Son Meeting Michael ‘Venom’ Page Ahead of UFC 303

The UFC has long teased the Ian Garry and Michael ‘Venom’ Page rivalry, and fans believed their feud to be quite serious. However, a recent backstage interaction between ‘Venom’ and Garry’s son has viewers questioning if the UFC is drumming up false rivalries just to draw more attention.

A recent video that went viral on social media showed Garry and his son interacting with Page backstage. The whole interaction was quite playful and the two fighters were even spotted sharing a smile.

Naturally, considering how the UFC promoted the beef, a few fans did not like Garry and Page sharing a wholesome moment. In fact, they even trolled the pair, saying,

“Hate when they do this friendly sht after sht talking each other like pick a side smh”

One fan compared the UFC to the WWE after watching Michael ‘Venom’ Page be all friendly with Ian Garry,

“At this point, UFC is basically WWE… No real beefs lol”

However, some fans could understand that it’s all business at the end of the day,

“I love ppl that know it’s a business and can still b cool behind the scenes”

This fan spoke about how things like this take away from the hype and intensity of the fight,

“Do this after the fight! not before this is cool but takes away the intensity”

Another fan called out ESPN MMA for posting a video that ruined the entire press conference,

“You guys legit just killed that whole press conference with one post, awesome job”

Well, it turns out there still is some real beef between the pair as Ian Garry revealed during the press conference. He even called out ‘Venom’ for trying to get information from his camp.

Ian Garry calls out Michael 'Venom' Page for trying to pay and get information from his camp

Ian Garry has made some bold claims against opponent Michael Page ahead of their UFC 303 match-up. This is the Brit’s second fight in the UFC and there’s already a controversy brewing. During the press conference, ‘Machado’ revealed that ‘MVP’ was willing to pay a teammate thousands of dollars for information on Garry,

“Did you and your team offer thousands of dollars to get information in Chute Box….And yet couldn’t infiltrate the camp….The Chute Box camp is too tight.”

Ian Garry just WENT OFF on Michael ‘Venom’ Page and says his coach offered “thousands of dollars” to try and get information from his camp at Chute Boxe He also claims that MVP is going to be suspended after #UFC303 @UFC #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/xa5dFB9AeQ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 27, 2024

Well, while Page tried his best to deflect the question and gave no answer, Garry insisted that Brit and his coach would get suspended after UFC 303.