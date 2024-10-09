UFC Legend Georges St-Pierre Offers Simple Advice to Help Dodge Arrest by the Police

Nov 16, 2013; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Georges St-Pierre is interviewed by Joe Rogan after his welterweight championship bout against Johny Hendricks during UFC 167 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre is known for sharing tips and tricks on everything from striking combos to mastering handstands, and his latest advice is sure to raise some eyebrows! In a recent video posted for his 5.1 million Instagram followers, St-Pierre offered some hilariously simple advice on how to dodge being arrested by the cops.

Fans were left in stitches as the former welterweight champion showcased his unique approach to avoiding trouble. Whether one is a fight fan or just looking for a laugh, St-Pierre’s playful take on a serious topic has sparked some fun discussions online for you.

In the video posted, GSP is seen being put into handcuffs by a police officer. Once that is done, ‘GSP’ looks towards the camera and asks,

“So you guys want to know how to counter this? Just don’t commit a crime.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georges St-Pierre (@georgesstpierre)



Both ‘GSP’ and the police officers involved in the video burst out laughing after the video was filmed. If only, he had the same advice for his character Batroc in the Captain America movies!

The retired fighter is often seen sharing videos of his travels, work, and more importantly his fitness tips and routines, and still looks like he did when he was ruling the 170-pound division.

During his time with the UFC, St-Pierre played a crucial role in unlocking the Canadian market for the promotion. And despite finding the UFC ‘unbearable’ he fought in the promotion for the better part of a decade.

GSP explains why he stuck around in the UFC for so long

‘Rush’ is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, but even he faced pre-fight nerves. In a candid interview, the Canadian superstar opened up about his struggles before stepping into the cage and why he pushed through them anyway.

With his impressive grappling skills and striking precision, GSP has built an incredible legacy, holding both welterweight and middleweight titles.

But his high fight IQ had a downside—it often led him to overthink things. On fight day, he’d feel terrified, worrying about everything that could go wrong.

In an episode of ‘This Past Weekend’ with Theo Von, GSP admitted,

“I never liked to fight. I love the sport and the science, but fight day is unbearable for me. Not knowing if I’ll be hurt or humiliated is tough to deal with, but it’s a price you pay for greatness.”

It’s a refreshing reminder that even champions have to deal with their own demons.