UFC Legend Georges St-Pierre’s Shocking Bear Hunt Photo Has Fans Calling Him a ‘Murderer’

Former UFC two-division champion Georges St-Pierre might be one of the most loved fighters of all time, but even he is not immune to justified criticism.

St-Pierre, commonly referred to as GSP, has spent his post-retirement years promoting mental health and well-being for the youth, while also making occasional appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America villain Batroc.

However, the Canadian fighter has now come under scrutiny for one of his many outdoor activities. Often imagined as a calm and reasonable person, this picture of St-Pierre with a bear carcass that he claims to have hunted down hasn’t gone well on social media.

And it doesn’t seem like the criticism is coming from animal rights activists either. These Twitter users are happy to let GSP know what a big ‘L’ his post was.

Earlier today, the former UFC champion posted the picture, weirdly claiming he was in a simulation. “Before tonight, I had never killed a fly. This is proof that we are living in a simulation,” he tweeted.

Now, whether or not this was meant to be a joke remains unverified. But as soon as he posted it, Twitter users asserted that since he was unlikely to eat the bear, this was essentially trophy hunting — a process where people kill animals just for the sake of it.

“You’re disgusting. A murderer,” said an angry Twitter user, while another asked, “Why? Bear meat is disgusting.”

A third tried to educate GSP that joking about this being a simulation didn’t make his behavior funny in any manner of speaking whatsoever.

“A 15-year-old girl can kill a bear with a gun; that’s not exactly an achievement. There’s a big difference between necessary culling and taking pleasure in killing an animal with no chance. Just because your morals are changing also doesn’t make it a simulation,” they asserted.

The rest of the comment section was filled up with similar responses. “Ooh, big man shooting a defenceless animal and posing with its corpse,” said yet another angered fan, while another rightfully enquired, “What’s the point?”

GSP has yet to respond to the comments. Interestingly, it would appear the bear was not his toughest opponent. The retired Canadian fighter bestowed that medal on a UFC legend — a troubled one at that.

GSP’s toughest opponent

While GSP won both his fights with BJ Penn — by decision at UFC 58 and then by a TKO at UFC 94– the welterweight great claims that the American prodigy was the most dangerous fighter he faced.

“He was a real prodigy. At the time, he was like the perfect fighter,” GSP revealed during a UFC 315 Q&A session.

“He was so fast. I remember the first time I fought him, I threw a jab, and I used to be very fast. And when I threw that jab, he was behind me. I was like ‘What the hell, this guy just teleported himself?’ He was incredibly fast, incredibly skilled, and very hard to deal with,” he added.

Notably, Penn was also inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2015. However, lately, his run-ins with the law, involving reported violence against his own mother, have shrouded his legacy, to say the least.

Just hours ago, he admitted to violating his mother’s restraining order against him. Curiously, the former UFC fighter had been posting about his mother on his socials for months, claiming that she was not his real mother and had been replaced by an impostor.