UFC Rules: Can UFC Fighters Appeal a Decision if They Believe They Won the Fight?

UFC fighters live by a popular saying, ‘Never leave it in the hands of the judges’. While this has always been encouraged, it has become extremely crucial over the past few years. Judging in the UFC has been extremely inconsistent with many instances of fights that were judged horribly. For a fighter, a judge’s error takes away months of hard work as well as the opportunity to climb higher up in the rankings.

Fighters have to start from scratch if they are handed a loss after being on a winning streak and close to a title shot. Therefore, it is extremely important that the right result is read out every time Bruce Buffer announces the winner.

Judging in the UFC is done by humans and therefore prone to error. There have been many instances where fighters have been living about a result. While they might have thought they did enough to win, their opponent gets the nod when the scores are read out.

Many fighters have threatened to appeal the results when they feel they have been wronged. However, what are the rules surrounding an appeal?

Can UFC fighters appeal a result if they feel they have been ‘robbed’?

Yes, UFC fighters can appeal a result if they feel they have been ‘robbed’. However, the fights are officiated by the state athletic commissions and this is independent of the UFC. Therefore, when a fighter files an appeal, they do it with the state athletic commission and not the UFC. Therefore, the promotion has no control over the outcome and can not help fighters in such situations either.

On what basis can fighters appeal a result?

Fighters can appeal results if they feel there has been any deliberate or malicious act that resulted in the loss. Similarly, the result can also be overturned if there are rule violations, counting errors, or misdeclarations.

Are UFC fighters successful in overturning fight results?

Unfortunately for fighters, the success rate in overturning a result is extremely low. No matter how strongly they feel they won the fight, overturning a result happens very rarely in the sport of MMA. However, a common instance where fight results are overturned is if the opponent is caught using illegal substances. The most famous example of the same is Daniel Cormier’s fight at UFC 214 against Jon Jones.

A few famous overturned fights in the UFC

Apart from Jones vs Cormier, there are a few other fights that stand out. Mark Hunt vs Brock Lesnar at UFC 200 was overturned after Lesnar tested positive for oestrogen blockers. Similarly, the fight between Nick Diaz and Anderson Silva at UFC 183 was branded a no-contest. Silva tested positive for PEDs.