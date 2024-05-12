UFC St. Louis Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Did Derrick Lewis Reportedly Make After KO Win Against Rodrigo Nascimento

May 11, 2024, St. Louis, Mo, USA: UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS VS NASCIMENTO .ST. LOUIS, MO – MAY 11:(L-R) Derrick Lewis kicks Rodrigo Nascimento during his fight in a Heavyweight .fight during the UFC FIGHT NIGHT event at Enterprise Center on May 11, 2024 in St. Louis, MO. St. Louis USA – ZUMAr187 20240511_zsp_r187_037 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

The recently concluded UFC Fight Night in St. Louis was as exciting as one had hoped. In the main event Derrick ‘The Black Beast’ Lewis earn yet another KO victory over Rodrigo Nascimento in the third round, extending his UFC KO/TKOs to 15. This has been making people wonder how much Dana White paid Lewis for his spectacular KO.

A report from ‘Marca’ reveals that Lewis made a staggering $470k from his last victory against Marcos Rogerio de Lima. It also detailed that his guaranteed purse for the fight was $300k. But thanks to two bonuses and the sponsorships, $170k more was added to his earnings. But St. Louis was different for the fighter.

Despite getting a KO finish, the 39-year-old didn’t receive any post-fight bonus from the UFC boss.

While exact numbers aren’t available at the moment, a look at his previous payouts indicates that he would have pocketed around $310k from his UFC St. Louis fight purse and sponsorship amounts.

Now, should he have been paid more? Depends on who you ask. Dana White would say no. Most fighters would agree to disagree. Regardless, Lewis took the time to entertain the fans even after his fight was over. You guessed it right, he was just too hot from all the fighting.

Derrick Lewis got hot after the fight

A lot of UFC fans may remember how Lewis took off his UFC shorts after his fight against Alexander Volkov at UFC 229. When asked by Joe Rogan why chose to do that, the brother just said, “My ba**s were hot”. Iconic? Yes, yes, it was. Best catchphrase of all time? Well, it’s up there with Austin 3:16 and “Who da fook is that guy?”

He has since given some iconic post-fight interviews. The UFC St. Louis was no exception. Lewis loosened the strap of his shorts and removed them after his iconic ‘cut-throat’ victory celebration; exactly what we needed to end the night!