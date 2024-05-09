UFC Heavyweight Derrick Lewis in Talks with WWE for Crossover; Eyes Rikishi’s Signature Move as Finisher

From asking about Ronda Rousey to knocking people into the shadow realm, Derrick Lewis has been an entertainer for years. Nicknamed ‘The Black Beast’, the Texas native appears to be heading in a direction that would lead him straight to, one, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque.

Yes, Lewis seems to be making a transition to the WWE. And this is very important- he wants to use Rikishi’s stinkface as a finisher. There you go, that will get you into the bloodline.

Mentioning his icon Rishiki indirectly, he briefed about the actuality, saying,

“Yeah, we are actually in talks right now and we’ve been talking for a few months now. I was supposed to go down there in February to check everything out.”

Right now, Lewis headlining the UFC Fight Night in St Louis, where he takes on Brazilian contender Rodrigo Nascimento on May 12.

Ahead of the bout during his media interaction, Lewis spoke his mind about a possible transition into professional wrestling. In fact, he revealed that since WWE and UFC have joined hands via the merger TKO, he has been actively in talks about the same.

The 39-year-old who currently holds the record for most KOs in the UFC also gave a riotous answer when asked about his finisher in the WWE ring. Yes, we weren’t kidding when we mentioned the Rikishi Stinkface before. And it makes sense too. Lewis’ “ba**s get hot”, so he like taking off his pants.

“It had to be something like Rikishi you know, you might see it man you know somehow I like taking off my shorts so we might see something like that.”

For the unversed, Lewis has been a major wrestling fan. He watched the Attitude Era in the 90s and has been pulling DX’s infamous “S*ck it” gesture inside the octagon after his UFC 291 win.

Derrick Lewis and his WWE shenanigans

At UF C 291, ‘The Black Beast’ pranced into action once the bell rang to make quick work of Marcos Rogerio de Lima, laying him out with a vicious flying knee out of nowhere. While the crowd was accustomed to seeing the Texas native knocking out his opponents into oblivion with his devastating punches, they did not anticipate a fly knee KO. Unfortunately for de Lima, neither did he.

He laid out the Brazilian in 33 seconds in R1 after which he upped the ante to celebrate the end of his three-fight losing streak in the most WWE-ish style possible. Inspired by “DX” Lewis faced the camera and did the ‘DX chop’ thrice as the crowd went bonkers.

While Jon Jones did the same after he defeated his long-time rival Daniel Cormier, Lewis’ was just so much funnier. And with his penchant for entertainment, it will be unforgivable if Triple H doesn’t sign him.