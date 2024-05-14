Daniel Cormier Points Out Lack of Respect for Heavyweight Derrick Lewis After Impressive UFC St. Louis Win

Derrick Lewis’ recent performance has convinced Daniel Cormier that the 39-year-old deserves more respect. The heavyweight fighter put in yet another striking masterclass last weekend at UFC St. Louis. Although he fumbled in the first round by trying to grapple Rodrigo Nascimento, the second round saw him going back to his bread and butter as Lewis knocked his opponent out with a solid 1-2 before finishing him off with some ground and pound.

This knockout made history as it made Lewis the only UFC fighter to have 15 KOs to his name. Daniel Cormier was quick to recognize this incredible achievement, as in a recent episode of the Good Guy Bad Guy Show, he mentioned how Lewis does not get the respect he deserves, saying.

“Derrick Lewis doesn’t get the respect that he deserves…What’s hard is to be that good for that long, without having the ability to grapple and wrestle.”

Daniel Cormier believes it’s time to give Derrick

Lewis

a title shot, especially considering the run of form he has found himself in lately. Yet, Jon Jones, the current heavyweight champion, has other challengers like Stipe Miocic and Tom Aspinall on his mind. On the other hand, ‘The Black Beast’ recently revealed that he is eager to dabble in the WWE, and Dana White was more than happy to agree.

Dana White has no problem with Derrick Lewis or any UFC fighters going over to the WWE

Following his victory at UFC St. Louis, Derrick Lewis revealed his intentions to fight in the WWE and claimed that he was in talks with the organization. This prompted a reporter to ask Dana White about his take on Lewis’ plans, and the UFC president responded by saying,

“Yeah I would do anything for Derrick Lewis I really like Derrick Lewis a lot so…..I don’t have a problem with that….Obviously, we would absolutely do it.”

Derrick Lewis wants to “dibble dabble” in WWE after his #UFCStLouis win.



Dana White: “I don’t have a problem with that.” pic.twitter.com/cOJKciUuvf

— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 12, 2024

Derrick Lewis also announced that when the WWE goes to Orlando in a few weeks, he will be there to check out the facilities and might even end up being a part of the event. Hence, with Dana White giving him the all-clear, the path is clear for the heavyweight fighter to fulfill his dreams of fighting in the WWE.