UFC Louisville: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov- Streaming Info, Start Time, Fight Card Ft. Puja Tomar

Several UFC Fans are eagerly awaiting the UFC Louisville (UFC on ESPN 57) event, now that the authorities have decided to move another UFC Fight Night event out of the UFC Apex. Moreover, with the Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov headliner promising to be a thrilling fight, viewers should stay up-to-date about every detail regarding the event.

UFC Louisville: Date, time and venue

Dana White and Co. have chosen the date of 8 June for the UFC Louisville: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov bout. However, the starting timing of the event will differ from the other UFC Fight Night events by a few hours.

Like the other UFC Fight Night events, UFC Louisville will also begin with the ‘Prelims’ card fights. However, it will start at 5 pm (ET)/ 2 pm (PT) in the KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, which is earlier than most other UFC Fight Night events.

UFC Louisville: Full fight card

The UFC Louisville main eventer, Jared Cannonier is known for his heavy in-octagon striking and insane volume. It’s quite apparent that there are going to be fireworks when he meets another efficient striker, Nassoudine Imavov, inside the octagon.

The card also contains an exciting co-main event featuring the renowned light-heavyweights, Dominick Reyes and Dustin Jacoby. Still, that is just the beginning as the entire UFC Louisville fight card pack promises quite a few thrillers.

Main Card

Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov (middleweight bout) (main event)

Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby (light heavyweight bout) (co-main event)

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios (bantamweight bout)

Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight bout)

Julian Marquez vs. Zachary Reese (middleweight bout)

Miguel Baeza vs. Punahele Soriano (welterweight bout)

Prelims

Thiago Moises vs. Ludovit Klein (lightweight bout)

Charlie Radtke vs. Carlos Prates (welterweight bout)

Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler (bantamweight bout)

Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa (women’s flyweight bout)

John Castaneda vs. Daniel Marcos (bantamweight bout)

Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes (women’s strawweight bout)

Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus (bantamweight bout)

Rayanne dos Santos vs. Puja Tomar (women’s strawweight bout)

A large chunk of Indian fans are cheering for Puja Tomar, who is the first female Indian fighter to make it to the UFC. At the same time, viewers are also curious to know more about the streaming details of the event.

UFC Louisville: Streaming Details

Currently, there are two platforms through which fans can enjoy the entirety of the UFC Louisville’s action. Subscribing to the UFC’s official broadcasting partners, ESPN’s OTT platform ‘ESPN+’ will provide international fans with access to the live coverage of the event.

Meanwhile, US fans will need to subscribe to UFC’s very own streaming platform, ‘UFC Fight Pass’ at the cost of $9.99 monthly or $95.99 yearly and gain authorization to enjoy the live action from the event.

However, fans from India must be mindful of the starting timings of the event since their girl, Tomar, will be the first one to take to the cage on 8 June.