UFC Star Charles Oliveira Proudly Supports Brazil as They Defeat Paraguay 4–1 in Copa America 2024

Brazil defeated Paraguay in a Copa America game last night and in the style of a true Brazilian fashion, Charles Oliveira was there to watch his team succeed.

‘Do Bronxs’ came out in support of his national team as they took on their neighbors in what was their second group stage match. The nine-time tournament champions finally registered their first win of the tournament after going goalless in a draw against Costa Rica.

The Brazilian National Team now has one more group-stage match left to secure their spot in the next stage. But they will have to defeat Colombia to get there,

Charles Oliveira showed his support for his team as he posted a photo of himself on X, watching the match live from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“Bora #ThisIsBrasil #CopaAmerica2024 #BRAxPAR #UFCBR”

Oliveira watched his team put on a dominant performance against Paraguay as Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. scored to beat them by 4 goals to 1.

Lucas Paqueta, meanwhile, having missed a penalty early on in the game redeemed himself by scoring the last goal via a penalty in the 65th minute.

Meanwhile, as ‘Do Bronxs’ takes time off from fighting, fans have been pairing him up with many different fighters. Unfortunately fantasy fights is not something the Brazilian indulges in.

Charles Oliveira gives fans an update on his next fight in the UFC

Charles Oliveira is so tired of rumors of potential fights that he went on X and issued a statement calling out the people who were making these imaginary fights in his name,

“People have been booking fights for me that I’m not aware of. Metaverse fights? Maybe”

There is still no confirmation regarding who he will fight next but if he were to make the climb for the lightweight title again, there’s a long list of fighters from a newer generations he could try his luck against.

For now, ‘Do Bronxs’ is enjoying his time off watching Vinicius Junior wreaking havoc down the left wing.