UFC Star Exposes ‘Armchair Expert’ Fan Who Can’t Back Up Their Own Advice

In the age of social media, it is extremely easy for fans to reach a fighter. UFC stars on many occasions have pointed out that having a screen in between makes it too easy for fans to say things without any consequences. Heavyweight star Tai Tuivasa recently took to social media to share an example of the same.

Tuivasa took to Twitter to share a video from his Instagram. He first started off by showing a comment that a fan had left on his post. In the comment the fan criticized the Aussie for being reckless in his fighting style.

He went on to add that while ‘Bam Bam’ is an exciting fighter, his recklessness will land him in trouble especially against those with a long reach.

Tuivasa then went on the individual’s Instagram account and screeshared a video of him sparring against a pillar. Needless to say, the individual in question had little to no knowledge of the sport.

The Aussie called the man out and said that 90% of the people who were telling him how to fight had no idea how to fight. None of them have ever been inside a ring and so he asked them to keep their opinions to themselves.

THIS IS 90% OF THE C.NTS IN MY COMMENTS AND DMS TELLING ME HOW TO FIGHT I FIGHT THE TOP FIGHTERS IN THE WORLD UNLESS YOU ARE ONE OF THEM OR HAVE DONE IT BEFORE. KEEP YOUR OPINIONS TO YOUR SELF ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/O74CFVvBZN — Tai BAM BAM Tuivasa (@bambamtuivasa) July 8, 2024



Tuivasa has been of the scariest knockout artists in the UFC. Of his 14 career wins as a professional mixed martial artist, 13 have come via knockouts. A finish rate of 93%!

However, unfortunately for ‘Bam Bam’ he is potentially close to being cut from the UFC given his recent run of form.

Tuivasa to save his UFC career at UF 305 in Perth?

Between October 2020 and February 2022, Tuivasa went on a tear. He secured five successive wins against the likes of Derrick Lewis, Augusto Sakai and Greg Hardy among others.

What made it even more impressive is that all of these wins were finishes. Unfortunately, after that Tuivasa succumbed to a loss against Ciryl Gane in September 2022. And so began a spiral down the hill.

This was the first of four consecutive losses that Tuivasa is currently on. His most recent loss was in March this year against Marcin Tybura.

Now, the Aussie is a fan favorite and that has allowed him a bit more cushion, a longer leash to work with, if you will.

However, he will not be kept around forever in the UFC if he is not able to turn it around and start winning fights. So, it will be interesting to see if he can turn it around at UFC 305 against Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

The fight is in Perth, so this is a homecoming, the crowd will be baying for blood and Rozenstruik will be ripe for sacrifice. So, there literally could not be a better opportunity for the fighter to get back to the glory days.