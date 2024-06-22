Australian Fighter Leaks His UFC 305 Fight Ahead of Dana White’s Announcement

Fan favorite heavy hitter Tai Tuivasa aka ‘Bam Bam’ has just confirmed his presence in the upcoming UFC card in Perth, Australia. Spilling the beans and name-dropping the venue, the heavyweight also revealed his opponent to Alex Pereira’s cornerman, Plinio Cruz.

Making a special appearance in Pereira’s latest vlog, training alongside the light heavyweight champion, the Aussie was asked if he had anything booked. To which, he said,

“August…Perth (UFC 305)… Rozenstruik. Good fight, no f***** wrestling. I’m sick of all the f****** wrestling.”

🚨 Tai Tuivasa says he has a fight booked against Jairzinho Rozenstruik at #UFC305 in Perth 👀 🎥 YT / @AlexPereiraUFC #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/3GYA7a4vjX — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 21, 2024

As confirmed by the fighter, Tuivasa’s next opponent will be the 36-year-old Surinamese kickboxer turned MMA fighter Jairzinho ‘Bigi Boy’ Rozenstruik.

When the UFC’s fifth PPV event heads to Australia, headlined by the Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya, Tuivasa will get the opportunity to bounce back from a four-fight losing streak and give his home crowd an enthralling fight.

While Tuivasa has revealed his next outing, UFC, and its President Dana White haven’t made anything official, meaning that Tuivasa’s revelation has come before even the CEO of the promotion could make an announcement.

Regardless of all that, Tuivasa seems to be focused on the task at hand – get back on his winning ways with a bang and he is not leaving any stone unturned in the process.

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa goes to camp with Alex Pereira

Determined to get everything back in a stride, ‘Bam Bam’ is out there, chipping away and grinding with one of the best strikers in the promotion today – Alex Pereira.

Having suffered back-to-back losses at the hands of Ciryl Gane, Sergei Pavlovich, Alexander Volkov, and Marcin Tybura, Tuivasa seems to have taken training more seriously, joining ‘Poatan’ and his camp.

With his career potentially on the line, it is a do-or-die fight for Tuivasa. But the fighter will be looking at it as a potential shot at redemption. And he has the perfect opponent for it.

Though Rozenstruik is not known for heavy takedowns, he certainly has the nuclear option in his hand that can even lay out the best. In fact, ‘Bigi Boy’ has got the second-fastest KO in the HW division, dropping Allen Crowder, nine seconds into the first round.

But as mentioned earlier, its a slugfest Tiuvasa seeks and it’s a slugfest he’s going to go for. He said it himself, he’s just tired of all the wrestling! Regardless, what an epic fight fans have on their hands and what an entertaining performer!