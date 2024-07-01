Kai Kara France Returns: Exciting Flyweight Fight Added to UFC 305 Adesanya vs. Du Plessis Card

The UFC bandwagon is heading to Perth, Australia this August for the second time in 18 months. The promotion pulled off the veils and formally announced the UFC 305 card on Sunday after the massive success of UFC 303. All in all, the card includes seven action-packed bouts including the long-awaited grudge match between Israel Adesanya and middleweight champ, Dricus du Plessis while flyweight Kai Kara France makes a return.

The #4 ranked Kiwi is slated to go up against Steve Erceg in his hometown in an NZ vs AUS banger scheduled for August 17 at the RAC Arena in Perth. While several fights were rumored and speculated, the promotion has finally made it official with the UFC frontman, Dana White according to Sporting News, saying,

“After a record-breaking event in 2023, I can’t wait to bring another massive pay-per-view to Western Australia. Perth is a world-class city with some of the most passionate fight fans I’ve ever seen – UFC 305 is going to be incredible!”

Besides the barnburner of a flyweight bout and the main event between Izzy and du Plessis, the card will also feature the fan-favorite Tai Tuivasa who will try to get back to his winning ways against #12 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

UFC 305 – a complete overview of UFC’s Australia event

Under the new contract, the UFC will work closely with the Western Australian government through Tourism Western Australia, forming a multi-year partnership to deliver massive events in the state. The August event will be UFC’s third outing in Perth with UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold kicking things off in 2018, followed by UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski last year.

This year though, the promotion has the card stacked with Tuivasa taking on Rozenstruik in a heavyweight slugfest while women’s flyweights Casey O’Neill vs. Tereza Bleda will duke it out for glory and bragging rights. Furthermore, a heavyweight bout between Junior Tafa and Valter Walker as well as a lightweight fight between Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes are also on the cards.

Besides the aforementioned duels, UFC 305 will feature two featherweight bouts with Joshua Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos, and Jack Jenkins vs. Gavin Tucker amping up the excitement.