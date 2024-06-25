UFC Star Kamaru Usman Goes Wild as Florida Panthers Clinch Stanley Cup Championship

Ex-UFC champ, Kamaru Usman was on cloud nine after his favorite ice hockey team, the Florida Panthers won game 7 of the tournament, ultimately winning the Stanley Cup. The fighter was seen speeding with his blown-up knee on his way to catch the game hours before the arena erupted in celebrations, with the Panthers thumping the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 to win their first trophy in 30 years!

Elated to see his favorite team bring the cup home, the former welterweight UFC champ shared a thread of four posts, lauding the Panthers for their unbelievable comeback.

“We came and took care of business. Panthers in 7.”

In addition to his encouraging post, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ also tagged popular NBA pundit Stephen A Smith and posed for a picture with basketball legend Charles Barkley in the arena.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAMARU USMAN (@usman84kg)

The thread starts with a short clip where we can see the UFC fighter speeding towards the pavilion to catch the action, despite having to limp on his bad knee. This was followed by two pictures alongside Stephen A Smith and Charles Barkley before the thread ended with a clip of the wild celebrations.

Well, while Usman, the former WW king is enjoying his time off the cage, a challenger has already expressed his desire to take on the Nigerian national.

MVP eyes Kamaru Usman next after a win over Ian Garry

After making a statement in the UFC by defeating the sensational Kevin Holland in his debut, Michael ‘Venom’ Page has former champion, Kamaru Usman in his crosshairs. While the former Bellator standout is slated to face Irishman, Ian Garry, at UFC 303 on June 29 in T-Mobile Arena in Vegas, a possible fight with the ex-champ, Usman had already got Page quite pumped.

Speaking to David Adesanya on his YouTube channel, the Briton discussed his return in detail. During the conversation, ‘MVP’ even laid out a blueprint for his UFC future making it clear that he plans to challenge Usman if he can get through Ian Garry.

In short, MVP is trying to keep it simple as a fight against Usman would be the one to make if he doesn’t get a crack at the title. Besides, looking at it logically, a matchup against the top contender is a no-brainer and would surely be a barnburner.