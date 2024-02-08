UFC Star Khamzat Chimaev and Noel Deyzel Extend Unexpected Support to Underprivileged Indian Bodybuilding Coach

Khamzat Chimaev has won the hearts of fans with his latest gesture. Fans usually associate the Russian with violence and utter domination inside the octagon. However, they got to see a different side of him on Instagram when he praised an aspiring Indian YouTuber. The man posted a video of himself doing bicep curls without gym equipment on Instagram, and while most comments were making fun of him, Chimaev praised him.

Suresh Sivaramakrishnan is a South Indian aspiring fitness influencer. He posts videos advising people on workouts via Instagram and YouTube.

Here’s what Chimaev commented on his post:

“Best coach”

Sivaramakrishnan pinned the comment by Khamzat Chimaev and fans soon started appreciating the man instead of roasting him.

Social media influencer Noel Deyzel was another big name that supported the aspiring Indian content creator. Deyzel shared a video of Sivaramakrishnan on his Instagram page.

The IFBB bodybuilder appreciated the Indian content creator’s effort and subscribed to his YouTube channel.

Both Khamzat Chimaev and Deyzel received a lot of praise for what they did. Especially Chimaev, whose wholesome side fans had never seen before.

But some fighters do not understand the media hype around the Russian

Roman Dolidze can not comprehend why Khamzat Chimaev is in the middleweight rankings

Khamzat Chimaev has been dominant inside the octagon ever since he made his UFC debut. However, following two close fights against Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman, doubts began looming.

Fans wondered whether the dominance was because he was fighting low-ranked opponents. Roman Dolidze is one such fighter who does not understand the Russian’s ranking:

“I don’t even understand why he got a spot in rankings coz he doesn’t deserve….Why he’s in the rankings I don’t understand.”

He made the statement in an interview with The Schmo. However, he sounded condescending when he said he would love to fight Chimaev.

His reasoning was that he considered him one of the best fighters in the division moments after calling his ranking ‘undeserved’.