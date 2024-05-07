“So Proud of the Woman You’ve Become”: Simone Biles’ Wedding Anniversary Leaves Sister Adria Emotional

For Simone Biles, family rules over every other priority she might have because of how supportive they’ve been throughout her career. Her sister Adria, of all the family members, has been her ride-or-die since the very beginning.

Being the youngest of four siblings, Simone has always doted upon her, growing extremely close as they got older. Now that it’s been a year since the gymnast’s wedding, Adria has been expressing her pride and emotions for her sister’s milestone. In a series of pictures, she reminisced about how the grand ceremony had become a special event in her life.

She flooded her Instagram stories with some precious memories, featuring pictures with Simone, their family, Mama Biles, and a group photo of all the bridesmaids. They donned champagne-colored gowns and exchanged happy smiles for the gymnast’s biggest day.

Recalling how it had been a year to all the shenanigans, Adria couldn’t help but feel proud about how far her sister had come. With a celebration worth reliving multiple times, she even guaranteed she’d do it all again just to make Simone happy. Adria, in her Instagram story, penned:

“i’m so proud of the woman you’ve become i’ll forever look up to you.”

Growing up, Adria and Simone were more than just sisters bonded by blood since they shared the same tragic backstory. With the latter paving her path to success and glory, she knew she had to cheer her on through tough times. Of all the people who shed happy tears through Simone’s wedding, Adria had already been holding in a river full of emotions as she watched her sister walk down the aisle. Expressing the same feelings in another IG story, she wrote:

“thank god for setting spray bc i cried all the happy tears.”

Straying away from their biological mother due to substance abuse, both Simone and Adria grew up with their maternal grandparents, who ended up adopting them. Ron and Nellie Biles raised the two kids to become successful public figures who stuck by each other through thick and thin.

Adria has been Simone Biles’ rock through life

Having shared a similar childhood, Adria wasn’t too different from her Olympian sister, as she herself was a trained gymnast. She competed at the junior elite level for a short period before quitting the sport in 2016. However, with her sister continuing to shine in gymnastics, Adria has been one of her biggest cheerleaders across various championships.

Even during Simone’s tough phases, like when the gymnast suffered twisties, Adria was there for her. The two sisters have often been mistaken for each other due to their uncanny resemblance. Their groups of friends merged, and many eventually became Simone’s bridesmaids at her wedding.