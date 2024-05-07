Phil Heath Teams Up With Bodybuilding Veterans to Reveal His Choice of Mr. Olympia Winner This Season

Across decades, Mr. Olympia has always seen some of the finest bodybuilders grab the Sandow, some expected and some unexpected. Seven-time champion Phil Heath recently looked back at his era, recalling some of his toughest competitors, while placing his bets on his favorite this year.

In a conversation at the Menace Podcast with Dennis James, Milos Sarcev, and Chris Cormier, Heath wanted to know who they thought had the potential to win the title this year. Being one of the most prestigious competitions in the history of bodybuilding, it wasn’t surprising to see them pick some of the best choices.

The competition between Hadi Choopan, A.K.A., the Persian Wolf, and the two-division icon Derek Lunsford has been up for debate. However, this year will also see the return of fallen kings like Big Ramy and Nick Walker, giving the championship some edge.

Heath was curious to know what the veterans thought about the two and if the other competitors stood a chance. James was firm in his decision, as he stuck with Choopan as his choice of a potential winner.

“I’m going to say, Hadi’s gonna win the Olympia. No big explanation.”

Meanwhile, Cormier seemed to hesitate a bit about outright declaring his preferred bodybuilder for the Olympia title. After some nudging from Heath and James, he chose Lunsford after he showed some improvement in his physique lately. Sarcev joined the bandwagon and supported the two-division champion over his all-time favorite, Samson Dauda. Heath then tied it all together with his two cents on the situation.

“I think Hadi could’ve won every show… What Hadi has to realize is that the timing of the show is everything… There’s so much to learn when you’re trying to be Mr. Olympia… It is this close from first to second.”

Apart from the prep timing that Heath wisely spoke about, he also highlighted how he hadn’t seen Walker and Ramy yet and would love to see how the tables turn on stage. For now, he was more than happy to see his successors give it their all for the gold.

How Phil Heath walked on stage after a break due to Dwayne Johnson

Further in the podcast, Heath recalled the various hurdles he incurred while filming the documentary ‘Breaking Olympia,’ based on his journey. Former wrestler and Hollywood superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson played an integral role in his life and in creating the film, especially when it needed something special.

The creators had finished filming back in 2019 but felt that it needed a climactic end to the movie. At that time, Johnson stepped in and encouraged Heath to go for the Sandow one last time and to fight for himself instead of the world. Although initially hesitant, he eventually agreed, and the makers finally got the redemption arc for the documentary that added the finishing touch to the story.