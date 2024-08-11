UFC Star Renato Moicano Picks Tom Aspinall to Win Against Jon Jones in a Life-or-Death Bet

Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones is a fight that fans have been wanting at heavyweight for a while now. In his last two outings, the UFC interim heavyweight champion has proved that he is by far the most dangerous fighter in the division. And while many including, UFC president Dana White are willing to climb on a cross defending Jones, Renato Moicano believes otherwise.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Moicano was asked who he would pick between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall in a life or death situation.

Two of the hosts including UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns said Jones. However, Moicano was of the opinion that the Briton was not a regular heavyweight. While most in his weight division tend to be on the slower side, Aspinall was fast.

Adding that Jones was not in his prime anymore, he said:

“Jon Jones is not in his prime anymore. You remember Dominick Reyes? He was starching him. Thiago Santos was starching him, at the end of his career, he was not the same Jon Jones, 23-years-old knocking Shogun out. Aspinall is right now what Jon Jones used to be.”

He went on to add that Jones has not fought in a long time. Whereas, Aspinall has fought consistently over the past few years taking on the biggest names the UFC has put in front of him.

While fighters and experts alike differ on who they think will win, fans will be hoping that the fight takes place so the debate can be settled once and for all.

However, it would appear, Jones aims to be done with the sport by 2025.

Jones to retire after Miocic bout?

It is no secret that Jones is inching towards the end of his career. Therefore, the main question on fans’ minds now is how much gas he has left in that legendary tank?

According to Jones’ recent comments, he’s got the juice for just one more fight. Jones is set to take on Miocic in November at the Madison Square Garden, with the winner defending the undisputed title against Aspinall next.

Therefore, fans were hopeful that if Jones wins, they might get to see Jones vs Aspinall in 2025.

Unfortunately, Jones recently responded to a troll online stating that he will retire at the end of this year.

At this point it is impossible to tell how serious Jones is but it would not be surprising if he steps away. In Jones’ mind, Miocic is the greatest heavyweight of all time and beating him will mean there is nothing else left for him to prove in the sport.

And he would be right, except Aspinall has claimed to be better than him and many are inclined to believe him.