UFC Translator Salary: How Much Money Does the UFC Interpreter Like Fabiano Buskei Earn?

Noted UFC fighters may earn loads of money per fight. But several UFC personalities like Joe Rogan and others earn healthy amounts from their UFC ventures. Fans may have noticed the UFC translator, Fabiano Buskei, multiple times in the events held outside the US. Reports say that he too pockets a healthy amount of dollars for his services in the UFC. Here’s a deeper dive to learn a bit more about his UFC earnings.

The noted ‘JRE’ host is also one of the primary reasons behind the UFC’s massive popularity today. Reports say that Dana White and Co. pay him about $50k per gig. Like Rogan, Buskei has also been on the stage of the UFC ceremonial weigh-ins multiple times. But there aren’t many sources that reveal his income from such gigs.

A report from ‘U.S. News’ says that interpreters generally earn an average of $53,640 for their services. But they also reveal that the top quarter of them pocketed an average salary of $73,430. Buskei works for one of the most noted organizations in the world, the UFC.

Hence, it won’t be wrong to estimate that he too earns a similar amount as predicted for the top quarter of interpreters and translators given above.

Well, the absence of any detailed reports may distort the actual amount that Buskei earns from the UFC. But he has been through several awkward moments in his UFC career to date.

Fabiano Buskei once detailed an awkward in-octagon moment he had with Joe Rogan

Most fans may agree that the task of interpreter is not an easy one. They need to know multiple languages, including speaking skills. Buskei may have both in abundance, but messing up the audio controls of his earphones once got him into an awkward moment.

Buskei revealed that he completely missed out on what the fighter had said. He also got a bit nervous after Rogan asked him to translate the speech.

Although several fans might find it pretty hard to accept that Buskei earns more per event than even the noted UFC color commentator. Well, they will have to wait for him or other sources to reveal the exact reports about his UFC income to clarify their doubts.