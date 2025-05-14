Joe Rogan Reveals the Workout Regime He Never Skips for Ultimate Body Control

Oct 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Joe Rogan talks to fans in the paddock at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez-Imagn Images

Joe Rogan has an elixir of youth, and it is not a potion, but a workout regimen. The long-time UFC color commentator, who turns 58 in August, banks on this exercise system to keep his body not just ticking, but comfortably at home fitness-wise while standing shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the fittest athletes in the world.

Over the years, Rogan has also hosted a slew of notable names in the fitness community on his heralded podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. And he has spoken at great length with the likes of David Goggins and ultramarathon runner Cameron Hanes, about general fitness and healthy living.

A lifetime mixed martial artist, Rogan holds a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt under Jean-Jacques Machado. He is a prolific striker in amateur kickboxing and has recorded multiple notable knockout victories in his time in the ring.

His training methods have changed as he got older, and after multiple knee injuries that required surgery. Rogan has welcomed recovery methods to his training regime, including hot saunas, as well as ice baths. And, during a recent interview with fellow comedian, Tom Segura, Rogan heaped praise on callisthenics, the training regime he employs.

“It’s a big part of my workout,” Rogan said on his podcast. “Yeah. I do a lot of callisthenics. I do, you know, I still do the 100 push-ups every day and the 100 bodyweight squats, but I do chin-ups, dips, and L pull-ups, you know. Like so, you’re with a close grip with the legs extended.”

Bodyweight workouts, including callisthenics, are pretty much part of every MMA fighter out there.

“I do all those,” added Rogan. “They’re huge. Yeah, it’s — you want to be able to. And the other thing a lot of do I do, hang from a bar like this, where I swing my toes up and I touch the bar. So, it’s like it really works your core, too.”

Boasting a hulking physique, Rogan claims the workout schedule he has adopted has helped him maintain his fitness levels week in week out.

Rogan’s workout schedule

“I do a lot of exercises in one,” Rogan revealed. “And I do full-body workouts almost entirely. One day a week, I do heavy leg stuff where it’s just legs, you know, because [with] the leg. There are so many muscles.

“I just — it takes too much time. ‘Cause I’m doing leg curls and leg presses and lunges,” the UFC commentator added.

And the fitness fanatic that he is, Rogan claims those who choose to avoid working out or are too lazy to do so, are simply stupid.

“You should keep your body moving,” he explained. “It’s just a laziness thing, it’s a discipline thing. And yeah, like this idea, there’s some sort of nobility and humility, and not caring about your body. It’s silly.”

Rogan is right here in pointing out that maintaining fitness doesn’t require fancy routines or equipment. It is a matter of being consistent and regular.