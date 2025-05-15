Joe Rogan Blames Food Industry for Fueling America’s Health Crisis and Cheap Food Addiction

Veteran UFC commentator Joe Rogan has claimed the food industry in the United States is the reason for the country’s ongoing health crisis.

Rogan, an avid fitness fanatic, is well-known for his rigorous training routines and physical exercises. And hosting a who’s who of talent on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the 57-year-old has welcomed the likes of former US Navy SEAL David Goggins and other athletes on his show over its lengthy history.

Ripping those who choose the option to refrain from training and working out as lazy, the Jersey commentator has been rather vocal in that regard, to say the least.

“You should keep your body moving,” he explained on his show. “It’s just a laziness thing, it’s a discipline thing. And yeah, like this idea, there’s some sort of nobility and humility, and not caring about your body. It’s silly.”

And this week, Rogan has once more gone all in on his fellow Americans. And more so, the ongoing health crisis of obesity in the country — claiming that cheap food leads to a full-blown addiction.

“We [the United States] have the worst health stats in the Western world,” Rogan said on his podcast. “It’s out food. ‘Cause it’s corporations. Corporations profit off keeping you fat and sick. So, the best way to make money off food, is to get your addicted to food. So, they sell you a tremendous amount of cheap, s**tty food.

“It has a bunch of preservatives and garbage in it,” he added. “You know, potato chips and all sorts of snacks. All sorts of things. And then you have your enriched — air quotes — flour, that has a bunch of s**t poured into it. It’s a bunch of complex gluten and grains. Then you have glyphosate, which other countries have banned. But, we use it everywhere.”

And this isn’t the first time Rogan has delved into the obesity debate, denying claims recently that the disease is mostly hereditary.

Rogan blasts obesity study

Battling back a report from Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, which claimed obesity was hereditary in many cases, Rogan denied the validity of the study.

Instead, he suggested that people battling the disease were simply “doing the wrong things” when it came to both diet and exercise.

“The data shows that most people who are obese have obese parents, and they come from an obese family, but they’re all doing the wrong thing. It’s not there’s not like a person in that family that’s eating grass-fed steak and running marathons and lifting weights and getting up at six in the morning and getting a cold plunge, doing all these different things, but it’s still fat… That’s not real,” Rogan said on his podcast.

He added, “To say that and to say it on 60 Minutes… There’s this weird thing going on, where people want to say, ‘It’s not your fault, and it isn’t your fault.’ If you believe in determinism, if you believe in the impact of the people around you and the environment that you’re in, which is most certainly real.”

Rogan might have a point here about the impact of the food industry on public health. He points out the need for greater awareness and personal responsibility that one must take to maintain a healthy lifestyle.