UFC Vegas 92 Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy

UFC Vegas 92 will feature American knockout artist Edson Barboza headlining against Lerone Murphy on May 18th at the Apex. With the kickboxer returning to action following a well-placed UD victory over Sodiq Yusuff, fans are eager to know how much Barboza bags for the 5 rounder.

While an official confirmation is not yet available at this point, for the inquisitive, Barboza is expected to make approximately $271,000 when he takes on the undefeated Murphy. The 38-year-old has a base salary of $250,000 while the rest is income comes from fight night incentives.

The veteran had taken home a generous amount of $321,000 including a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus during his last bout against Yusuff.

His opponent, ‘The Miracle’ Murphy, has a guaranteed base salary of $30,000 having earned $36,000 for fighting Joshua Culibao. Now, as far as the numbers are concerned, Barboza will make his way to the ring with an impressive record of 24-11-0 on Saturday while Murphy will be looking to add one more to the win column.

But as far as Barboza is concerned, his eyes are on a bigger prize at the moment. Ahead of his 30th UFC appearance, Barboza has fanned the flames of a potential ‘BMF’ title fight against Max ‘The Blessed’ Holloway.

Edson Barboza wants ‘BMF’ title shot against Max Holloway

UFC’s promotional ‘BMF’ belt has captivated the fandom showcasing some truly memorable fights. Fighters like Nate Diaz, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Jorge Masvidal have all bled for the title, making it one of the most coveted belts in the UFC.

And now, Holloway holds it after putting Gaethje to sleep with a last-second KO in the 5th round at UFC 300. While such a KO over a hard hitter like Gaethje has other fighters having second thoughts, Barboza is calling out the ‘BMF’; the sign of a true BMF contender.

But before he gets his hands on Holloway, Barboza will need to get past Lerone Murphy at UFC Vegas 92.