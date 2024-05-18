mobile app bar

UFC Vegas 92 Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy

Kishore R
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
UFC Vegas 92 Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy

Edson Barboza and Lerone Murphy

Credits: IMAGO/Instagram

UFC Vegas 92 will feature American knockout artist Edson Barboza headlining against Lerone Murphy on May 18th at the Apex. With the kickboxer returning to action following a well-placed UD victory over Sodiq Yusuff, fans are eager to know how much Barboza bags for the 5 rounder.

While an official confirmation is not yet available at this point, for the inquisitive, Barboza is expected to make approximately $271,000 when he takes on the undefeated Murphy. The 38-year-old has a base salary of $250,000 while the rest is income comes from fight night incentives.

The veteran had taken home a generous amount of $321,000 including a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus during his last bout against Yusuff.

His opponent, ‘The Miracle’ Murphy, has a guaranteed base salary of $30,000 having earned $36,000 for fighting Joshua Culibao. Now, as far as the numbers are concerned, Barboza will make his way to the ring with an impressive record of 24-11-0 on Saturday while Murphy will be looking to add one more to the win column.

UFC Vegas 92 Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy
April 12, 2023, Kansas City, MO, Missouri, USA: KANSAS Kansas City, MO, MISSOURI – APRIL 12: Edson Barboza addresses the media ahead of his fight at UFC Fight Night Kansas City at T-Mobile Center on April 15th, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri, United States. Kansas City, MO USA – ZUMAp175 20230412_zsa_p175_057 Copyright: xMattxDaviesx

But as far as Barboza is concerned, his eyes are on a bigger prize at the moment. Ahead of his 30th UFC appearance, Barboza has fanned the flames of a potential ‘BMF’ title fight against Max ‘The Blessed’ Holloway.

Edson Barboza wants ‘BMF’ title shot against Max Holloway

UFC’s promotional ‘BMF’ belt has captivated the fandom showcasing some truly memorable fights. Fighters like Nate Diaz, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Jorge Masvidal have all bled for the title, making it one of the most coveted belts in the UFC.

And now, Holloway holds it after putting Gaethje to sleep with a last-second KO in the 5th round at UFC 300. While such a KO over a hard hitter like Gaethje has other fighters having second thoughts, Barboza is calling out the ‘BMF’; the sign of a true BMF contender.

But before he gets his hands on Holloway, Barboza will need to get past Lerone Murphy at UFC Vegas 92.

About the author

Kishore R

Kishore R

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Kishore is a UFC writer at The SportsRush. It was a YouTube video of 1989’s Fight of the Year bout between Roberto Duran and Iran Barkley that got him hooked on the thrill of the gladiator sport. Later that insatiable thirst and yearning for controlled violence got him to the defunct PRIDE FC, which was the king of MMA promotions till the Ultimate Fighting Championship broke into the scene. Along with his undying passion for the sport and his experience as a writer, penning more than a thousand articles, Kishore is amalgamating his technical understanding of the sport with his stellar storytelling prowess. From Fedor’s unrivaled reign to the newest crowning of Alex Pereira, he has been religiously following the sport and wishes to see Tony Ferguson bounce back and showcase his old swagger - “IT’S TONY TIME!”

Read more from Kishore R

Share this article

Don’t miss these