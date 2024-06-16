UFC Vegas 93 Bonuses: Tatsuro Taira, Brady Hiestand, Carli Judice, and Gabriella Fernandes Take Home $50,000 Extra

The curtains have finally fallen on UFC Vegas 93. While the main event was anti-climatic with Alex Perez losing the fight due to a knee injury suffered during a takedown attempt, fans still got their money’s worth with a series of barnburners. And now they want to know how much the fighters got paid for it.

For his phenomenal performance in the main event, the promotion decided to give undefeated Japanese phenom, Tatsuro Taira $50k for his main event injury finish against Perez.

Brad ‘Bam Bam’ Hiestand, who submitted fellow American Garrett Armfield via a rear naked choke 1.53 minutes into R3 also bagged a $50k bonus from Dana White. Joining them were Carli Judice & Gabriella Fernandes, who fought their hearts out and took home the fight of the night bonus.

The prelim fight between Judice & Fernandes got all the attention after the pair all but put their lives on the line to put on a show. Though Judice suffered another loss, her war with the Brazilian got her and Fernandes a $50,000 paycheck each.

Meanwhile, ecstatic about his TKO win in his first-ever main event, Taira who is sitting on a 6-fight win streak, called out the flyweight king, Alexandre Pantoja.

Tatsuro Taira is coming for Alexander Pantoja’s flyweight title

Saturday’s event saw Taira get his first top 5 opponent, Alex Perez, the first real challenge for the Japanese fighter’s real challenger, especially since the latter had the tools to halt this juggernaut.

Despite starting out strong, controlling the younger fight, the momentum quickly swung in favor of Taira who secured a takedown at the end of the round, negating Perez’s control time.

The second round was only a replay of the first. But the 24-year-old exploded and shot for a takedown which got him onto the back of Perez. In a quick decisive move, Taria then slammed the veteran onto the mat and soon the American was in a world of pain.

Referee, Herb Dean upon realizing the severity of the injury stepped in and called it off, awarding Taira the win. Following the win, the young buck relayed his delight and called out the champ, Alexandre Pantoja.

While we can’t say if the UFC will line it up, with this performance, Taira certainly has got the attention of the champion.