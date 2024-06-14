mobile app bar

UFC Vegas 93 Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira Revealed

Souvik Roy
Published

Alex Perez and Tatsuro Taira

Credits: IMAGO

UFC Vegas 93 is about a day away from now. The two headliners, Alex Perez and Tatsuro Taira may not be the most popular faces in the division but rest assured, experts believe that the fighters will leave everything in the octagon. So, people have been wondering just how much one asks for, to do just that.

UFC Vegas 93 main eventers will reportedly walk away with the biggest purses. ‘NY Fights’ reveals that main eventer, Alex Perez, had earned a guaranteed purse of $135k for his previous encounter against Matheus Nicolau. Perez is on an upward trend right now.

His superb performance against Nicolau is expected to award him a heavier purse this time. The California native will pocket about $180k from his UFC Vegas 93 fight.

Perez’s Japanese rival, Tatsuro Taira, will have his sixth UFC fight on 15 June. Naturally, he hasn’t reached a spot like his rival on the payout ladder. However, he also defeated his last rival, Carlos Hernandez at UFC Fight Night 233, which is expected to provide him with a bigger payout at UFC Vegas 93.

The 24-year-old will reportedly make around $110k from his fight against Perez.

After providing fans with an estimate of the headliner’s payouts, it’s now time to take a look at what the others will make from their encounters scheduled for the night.

How much money will the other UFC Vegas 93 fighters earn from their bouts?

It’s nearly impossible to know about the earnings of all the fighters in a UFC Fight Night event as they feature several lesser-known faces. However, the available reports do reveal the earnings of a few more UFC Vegas 93 fighters.

Lucas Almeida earned about $28.5k for his UFC 296 fight against Andre Fili. Hence, he might get only a slight increase and earn about $40k from his UFC Vegas 93 encounter against Timothy Cumaba.

Tagir Ulanbekov is also expected to earn a similar amount to Almeida. His win against Cody Durden in his previous encounter will boost his UFC Vegas 93 purse to somewhere around $40k. However, it’s pertinent to note that each fighter will also stand a chance to boost the earnings by $100k more from the post-fight bonuses.

